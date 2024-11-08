I Asked The Cast Of Yellowstone About Scenes We Should Be Thinking About Heading Into The 5B Premiere, And They Gave Me Some Hints About What To Focus On
Here's what you need to know according to the actors behind Beth, Jamie, Kayce and Rip.
My fellow Yellowstone fans, the day is nearly here! After basically two years of waiting, the final episodes of Yellowstone’s fifth season are premiering on the 2024 TV schedule this weekend. So, in preparation for that and considering how long it's been since the first half of Season 5 aired, here are a few moments that Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille and Wes Bentley want you to remember before tuning in for the newest episode.
Make Sure You Take Note Of Rip And Beth’s Last Secene In 5A
Ahead of the second half of Season 5’s premiere, I had the chance to interview the cast of Yellowstone about what’s coming and how their characters' actions will impact their futures.
When asked to call out one scene that fans should make sure they remember going into Season 5B, Kelly Reilly immediately knew her answer. She noted Rip and Beth’s final moment together before he goes to Texas, explaining:
Obviously, we knew Rip and Beth’s relationship would be at the center of this season since it has been that way for a while now. However, Reilly’s comments confirm that and allude to her character making her way down south to be with her husband, who will be with the herd of cattle.
Cole Hauser agreed with this scene selection and even teased what might happen when Beth arrives in Texas, saying:
So, the scene they picked tells us that Beth needs to be with Rip, and personally, I can’t wait to see them back together in this new place!
It’ll Be Vital To Remember Kayce’s Vision From Season 4
Now, onto Kayce and Monica. Like Reilly and Hauser, Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille agreed on the scene fans should remember. They pointed to a pivotal Season 4 moment for Kayce, saying viewers should make sure they remember the importance of his vision quest. To reiterate that point, the Monica actress said:
For a bit of context, this vision Kayce had revealed a choice to him. He either needed to pick the ranch or his family – by "family," I mean Monica and his son Tate, specifically. At the end of 5A, the couple discussed that vision again when they were deciding to move to East Camp, and Grimes said it will be important going into what comes next. He explained:
So, can Kayce have both? I guess we’ll finally find out when Yellowstone returns on Sunday.
Wes Bentley Explained Why You Should Just Rewatch All Of 5A
Onto Jamie. Wes Bentley, who plays the adopted Dutton, didn’t point to one scene in particular. However, he did give some great advice, explaining:
There’s no question that Jamie and Beth’s feud, his attempt to impeach his father, and his relationship with Sarah Atwood will play into Season 5B; it has to. Plus, the actor's comments about it picking up fast allude to that being the case. So, considering all that, I understand why Bentley didn’t give me a specific answer.
Plus, he’s right, it is beneficial to go back and simply rewatch all of Season 5A. I did, and I’m so happy about it, because I feel ready to witness whatever is coming down the line for the Dutton family.
To go back and watch these moments the cast pointed out, you can stream Yellowstone with a Peacock subscription. Then, on Sunday, November 10, make sure to tune into the Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET for the long-awaited return of this modern Western.
