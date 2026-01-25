Yeah, Chris Pratt Spoke About Not Getting To Play Batman, But Fans Had Some Even Better Ideas

Everyone wants to be Batman, even Chris Pratt. The actor admitted to reaching out to his old buddy, James Gunn, and pitching himself as the Caped Crusader for the upcoming Brave and the Bold in the funniest way possible. However, per usual, fans have some thoughts on the heroes that would be better fits for Pratt. And, quite frankly, some of those are pretty good ideas.

What Did Chris Pratt Say About Batman?

During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Pratt admitted that when Gunn was gearing up to shape DC’s new cinematic future with Chapter One: Gods & Monsters, he couldn’t resist having a little fun with the idea of playing The Dark Knight. Specifically, he photoshopped himself wearing the cowl and sent it directly to Gunn as an impromptu “pitch” for The Brave and the Bold.

According to the Parks & Rec alum, Gunn’s response was immediate and unmistakable. He explained:

I did it in Photoshop, and James just said, ‘Haha.’ It’s safe to say I am not going to be Batman.

That’s about as clear a no as you can get without actually saying no. At the same time, Pratt’s comments underscore his self-awareness of his screen persona. Batman requires a specific kind of intensity and emotional restraint, and the Jurassic World franchise lead has built his career on humor and on portraying very human vulnerability with charming charisma. However, even he seems to know that those instincts might clash with Gotham’s brooding billionaire. Still, how are fans reacting?

If Pratt were hoping the Batman conversation would die quietly, the comment section had other plans. Here are some of the best responses to Pratt’s Dark Knight ambitions:

@gabriel.amaro.music: "I'd still love to see him as Batman tho."

@thejohnnyluu: "He could totally do it."

@filipellnunes: "You'd be a good Batman, but the one from '66 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@ferlarios: "Please don't."

@nicky3nots: "Batman is kinda like James Bond! U gotta be a certain type of guy to pull it off! And as much as I love [Chris Pratt], I don't think he'd do him justice! Sorry, Chris, but I'd have to agree with [James Gunn] 😕"

However, the best part is how quickly fans started pivoting the Wanted alum into other DC roles that feel more naturally “Pratt-shaped." Check out their thoughts:

@luisalbertogo5: "Batman nah, but Green Arrow would be cool for Chris."

@Itsrafts: "Booster Gold"

@brentsmailbox: "Animal Man! Right!?"

@danielvoelkl: "Honestly, I don't think he would be a good Batman."

@misheard : "I want to see [Chris Pratt] do a villain."

@ofirassraf__: "Green lantern maybe?"

@amine.kamel42: "Maybe you could play catman 😅😅"

The crowd is pretty split on Pratt as the Bat, but they do have some interesting ideas of who he could play in a new DCU movie, which got me thinking. If I had my way of things, who would I cast the Mercy star as?

(Image credit: Amazon)

My Take On Who Pratt Could Play In The DCU

I’m firmly in the “no Batman for Prattman, please” camp. That door doesn’t need opening. What stood out to me in this interview, though, was how relaxed Pratt sounded when talking about Star-Lord, specifically, how liberating it was to play a character without decades of live-action baggage. He tends to thrive in roles with room to stretch and surprise people.

So instead of forcing him into a hyper-defined icon, here are a few deep-cut superheroes that deserve more love and that the Star-Lord performer could actually do some interesting work:

The Question (Vic Sage) – A faceless investigative journalist obsessed with uncovering hidden truths. This would push Pratt into quiet, paranoid, morally rigid territory—less charm, more intensity—a real departure.

A faceless investigative journalist obsessed with uncovering hidden truths. This would push Pratt into quiet, paranoid, morally rigid territory—less charm, more intensity—a real departure. The Creeper (Jack Ryder) – A manic TV personality whose alter ego borders on terrifying chaos. Pratt could weaponize his comedic energy here, letting it spiral into something genuinely unsettling instead of safe.

A manic TV personality whose alter ego borders on terrifying chaos. Pratt could weaponize his comedic energy here, letting it spiral into something genuinely unsettling instead of safe. Adam Strange (The Burned-Out Version) – A former space hero struggling to live with who he used to be. This version plays directly into themes of relevance, regret, and identity—areas Pratt hasn’t fully explored yet.

A former space hero struggling to live with who he used to be. This version plays directly into themes of relevance, regret, and identity—areas Pratt hasn’t fully explored yet. The Human Target (Christopher Chance) – A master of disguise who loses himself by becoming others. Cool, detached, and emotionally hollow. Pratt leaning into restraint instead of likability could be quietly devastating.

A master of disguise who loses himself by becoming others. Cool, detached, and emotionally hollow. Pratt leaning into restraint instead of likability could be quietly devastating. Captain Atom – A god-level being treated like a government asset. Less “superhero power fantasy,” more existential frustration. Think grounded sci-fi tragedy rather than spectacle.

A god-level being treated like a government asset. Less “superhero power fantasy,” more existential frustration. Think grounded sci-fi tragedy rather than spectacle. Wildcat (Ted Grant) – An aging boxer-turned-vigilante mentoring younger heroes while reckoning with his own limits. Pratt playing someone past his prime would hit differently—and work.

An aging boxer-turned-vigilante mentoring younger heroes while reckoning with his own limits. Pratt playing someone past his prime would hit differently—and work. Shade the Changing Man – Psychedelic, emotionally fractured, and deeply weird. This is Gunn territory through and through, and Pratt could surprise people by going introspective and surreal instead of loud.

None of these roles asks Pratt to replace an already established and well-worn icon, but instead gives him the chance to inhabit a new one. And, if James Gunn’s DCU is really about character-first storytelling instead of brand preservation, this is precisely the lane where Pratt still has something new to offer.

For now, fans can catch up with Chris Pratt, who is not a DCU performer, in his new sci-fi thriller Mercy, which hit the 2026 movie calendar on January 23. Be sure to check your local listings for showtimes.