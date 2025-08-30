Craig Robinson Has An Outrageous Idea For A Bad Guys Musical, And Now I Need DreamWorks To Make This Happen

Ever since they first jumped from the pages of a graphic novel to the big screen back in 2022, the titular group of anthropomorphic animals in The Bad Guys has done a little bit of everything. From crashing black-tie galas in their debut, to entering the ring in luchador matches and going to outer space in the 2025 movie The Bad Guys 2, they’ve done it all. Now, Craig Robinson, who voices master of disguise Mr. Shark, has an outrageous idea for a musical.

I recently sat down with Robinson to discuss the home release of The Bad Guys 2, and during our chat, I floated the idea of his character having more musical moments moving forward, considering The Office alum’s background. Expecting to hear an idea for a song, I was blown away when he came up with an idea so crazy that it would have to work:

I mean, it would probably have to be a scene where Mr. Shark plays all the characters in the musical. So I could definitely see him like running off, switching, and coming back, and then probably even do a harmony with himself.

Well, considering Mr. Shark is such a great master of disguise in The Bad Guys 2 (I still don’t know how this works, but I’ll allow it), it makes perfect sense for the massive apex predator to act like his fellow slightly-reformed criminals. Just imagine Robinson impersonating Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina and Anthony Ramos while swapping out costumes and instruments. It practically writes itself.

When I asked Robinson, who once told us about a mind-blowing idea for Hot Tub Time Machine 3, if performing songs as Mr. Shark (something he’s done already in the DreamWorks Animation franchise) opens a different side of him, he had this to say:

Absolutely. So, you know, when you introduce the music element, it allows me to go somewhere else. In [The Bad Guys 2], we did the church scene. I grew up in church. So, it was like having home court advantage, you know? So, I was just going in and was able to really do my thing.

I won’t ruin this hilarious scene for those who didn’t see The Bad Guys 2 when it opened in theaters in early August, but just know that it involves a wedding, a certain wolf under a veil, and a whole lot of soul. Though the scene wasn’t as ridiculous as a certain fart joke in Earth’s orbit, it created some of the most absurd moments in the whole movie.

Nothing has been set in stone when it comes to a third movie, but Craig Robinson sounds like he’s more than down to take this franchise to new heights, with or without over-the-top musical numbers. If and when that happens, I’ll be there to see the wild, crazy, beautifully animated book-to-screen adaptation.

The Bad Guys 2 is now available to rent or buy on VOD services. If you don’t want to watch the new movie streaming, it will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD starting October 7.