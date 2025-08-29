Jason Segel Has Revealed A Forgetting Sarah Marshall 'Secret,' And I Need To See It Now

Jason Segel has had what could be called a storied career – going from his time as a teenager on the cancelled-too-soon series Freaks And Geeks, to shepherding the Muppets back to the big screen, to earning tremendous acclaim for his work on Apple TV+'s Shrinking – but (somewhat ironically) I will never forget Forgetting Sarah Marshall and it's magical third act featuring "A Taste For Love." The Dracula-centric puppet rock opera is a perfectly weird and lovely way to end the super funny and poignant movie about romance... and I'm dumbstruck and awed having just learned that there are occasionally secret performances of the show in Los Angeles.

Revelation of these stagings comes from Segel himself, who recently discussed the under-the-radar work in an interview with Variety. The multi-hyphenate was asked if there had been any forward momentum toward adapting A Taste For Love as a feature, and while he apparently didn't answer that question directly, he did note that he has been active with the whole concept in recent years. Said the actor/filmmaker,

I perform it every once in a while, I do secret performances of the Dracula puppet musical around town. I did one at Hotel Cafe last year. I would like to do one soon at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater.

For those of you who have memories of the 2008 movie that have become a bit fuzzy, Forgetting Sarah Marshall stars Jason Segel as Peter Bretter – a TV show composer who feels his professional work has become stagnated while he maintains aspirations of performing a Dracula rock opera he has long been developing. Following a inspirational-albeit-complicated romantic encounter during a Hawaiian vacation to get over his ex, he manages to readjust his priorities, and after a down period, he is able to finish A Taste For Love and starts putting on performances at a local playhouse.

Needless to say, it would be amazing to get to actually see A Taste For Love in person... but I suppose it's a bummer that I have absolutely no idea how I might go about achieving that particular goal. I do have an advantage in the fact that I live in Los Angeles, so it's not as though I would even have to travel for the show, but not having access to information regarding the "when" and a more specific "where" is really a dead end.

