Critical Role’s Sam Riegel Has Advice For Fans Ahead Prime Video’s Mighty Nein, Vox Machina Season 4 And More: ‘We Have A Lot Of Stuff Cooking’
Prepare to have a Smiley Day!
2025 has already been a big year for Critical Role when it comes to television, tabletop games, and books like the spicy Tusk Love and the Vox Machina - Stories Untold short story compilation. Now, another book is about to hit shelves, but it’s definitely not a romance novel aimed at adults. Sam Riegel, known for voicing Scanlan in The Legend of Vox Machina, Nott in the upcoming 2025 TV schedule release of The Mighty Nein, and a decade’s worth of streamed Dungeons & Dragons episodes, wrote an illustrated advice book called Smiley Day! about one of his many characters.
When opening up about the book, he also shared some advice for fans who are excited about all of the upcoming projects. Smiley Day, which releases on September 30, centers on the advice-dispensing empathetic robot known as Fresh Cut Grass and his efforts to help the members of Bells Hells, his chaotic group of friends. Illustrated by Thorn L. Knight, FCG may not have the best advice to apply to real life, but an important message to impart by the end. According to Riegel, he was “really excited” to get to “write something that's maybe more accessible to kids and families.”
The book comes out just days before Critical Role’s Campaign 4 kicks off, less than two months before The Mighty Nein premieres for viewers with a Prime Video subscription, and with The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 set for 2026. When I spoke with Sam Riegel, he shared whether Smiley Day is meant just for existing fans or can be read by newcomers:
I can vouch that the book is full of bright colors and fun art, although I won’t drop spoilers for the advice that FCG dispenses to his friends over the course of Smiley Day, which hails from Random House. Those friends do make appearances, and the story containing advice certainly doesn't mean that this is a cover-to-cover self-help book.
While Smiley Day is the most imminent release coming out of Critical Role, the company has a lot more on the way in the not-too-distant future as well. So, I had to ask the author what advice he would give as himself rather than as FCG for fans who are also waiting for The Mighty Nein, Vox Machina Season 4, and more. Not one to drop massive spoilers, he nevertheless shared:
If it seems like an undersell that the company has a lot on the way, the fourth tabletop campaign arrives on October 2, The Mighty Nein premieres on Prime Video on November 19, and The Legend of Vox Machina is already guaranteed to return for Season 4 and Season 5. Riegel went on:
As for Smiley Day! A Good Advice Book From Your Favorite Robot Therapist, the book will be released on Tuesday, September 30. You’ll be able to find the story on shelves in a hardback print copy via retailers like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Target, as well as an ebook edition. As for Sam Riegel’s other two main Critical Role characters, you can find the first three seasons of The Legend of Vox Machina and the trailer for The Mighty Nein streaming now.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.