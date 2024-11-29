Sitcom Fan Favorite Danielle Fishel Shared Her 'Favorite Things' About Working With George Lopez, And My Heart Is Officially Warmed Before Lopez Vs. Lopez's Christmas Episode

Lopez vs. Lopez returned to NBC in the 2024 TV schedule to bring more laughs to Friday nights, and the sitcom that brought George Lopez back to primetime has more in store for the 2025 TV schedule. A Christmas episode is next up for the comedy, which just reminded me of some truly heartwarming comments from Boy Meets World alum and Lopez vs. Lopez director Danielle Fishel that really make me feel ready for the holidays. When I spoke with the fan favorite actress/director, she shared her "favorite things" about working with the sitcom legend.

Danielle Fishel was recruited to direct no fewer than five episodes of Lopez vs. Lopez's third season, including one showcasing Roastmaster General Jeff Ross and the most recent episode ahead of a brief break. (You can stream all of Season 3 so far with a Peacock subscription.) I spoke with her earlier in the fall about working with George Lopez, and she opened up about what she has especially loved about the experience:

Sitcom legend, comedy legend, all around truly wonderful human being. I had no idea if we were going to have anything in common, and just right off the bat. One of my favorite things about George is he really pays attention to the people he's talking to and he's working with. And he noticed that I wore a lot of vintage t-shirts, and so every day, it kind of became a game. Like, 'What vintage t-shirt are you wearing today?' And we'd talk about it, and if it was a band, he'd tell me if he had any experience with that band.

Danielle Fishel's praise of George Lopez may have had nothing to do with the holidays, but revisiting her comments after Thanksgiving with Lopez vs. Lopez's Christmas episode up next in the sitcom's lineup has me heart-warmed and ready for the festive season. She's certainly beloved in the sitcom sphere as well, with Boy Meets World fans immediately showing love and support after she revealed her breast cancer diagnosis. The actress/director/podcaster went on:

Just getting to know him as a person, as well as getting to know him as an actor and an executive producer – he's so smart, and he pays so much attention, and he cares very much about the product that goes out into the world. He cares very much about the show. He cares very much about Mayan and their relationship. It's really beautiful to see every week, to see that real relationship dynamic play out both in front of and behind the camera.

Lopez vs. Lopez of course stars both George Lopez and his real-life daughter Mayan, and I'm not surprised by the glowing praise from Danielle Fishel. Comedy greats Vicki Larence and Stephen Tobolowsky shared what surprised them about working with him, and I can vouch that he had an incredibly thoughtful response when reflecting on his lifetime of comedy while speaking with CinemaBlend right next to Mayan on a red carpet. Fishel went on to explain what he's like as a leading man in front of a live studio audience:

He comes out, his big personality shows. He's funny. He makes everybody feel at ease, right off the bat. He's pretty spectacular.

Season 3 was actually Danielle Fishel's return to Lopez vs. Lopez after directing one episode of Season 1 and another two of Season 2. She credited showrunner Debby Wolfe and stars/EPs George and Mayan Lopez for giving her a shot at directing for network television, and shared her touching reaction at learning the NBC sitcom would be coming back once more:

When Season 3 was announced and I got the call that they wanted me to do five [episodes], I cried. [laughs] I immediately texted Debby and George and Mayan and I said, 'I'm so excited that I get to spend so many weeks with you.' They have really become family to me.

Alas, Lopez vs. Lopez is missing a new episode on Friday, November 29, although that's not unusual for any Friday night shows for the day after Thanksgiving. The next episode will be the Christmas installment, called "Lopez vs. Santa," and air on Friday, December 6 in a special time slot at 9:45 p.m. ET. You can also revisit the first six episodes of Season 3 on Peacock and/or the first two seasons streaming with a Netflix subscription.