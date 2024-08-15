‘I Really Wanted To Make Sure That I Delivered That': The Details From The It Ends With Us Book Blake Lively And Jenny Slate Knew Had To Be In The Movie
Blake Lively and Jenny Slate share their approach to playing out iconic book scenes and details they wanted to include.
When you take on a book-to-screen adaptation, fans of the source material always have expectations, and that can be intimidating. While the film It Ends With Us made a handful of changes from the novel, overall, it’s a faithful adaptation. Now, two of its stars, Blake Lively and Jenny Slate, have opened up to CinemaBlend about details from the book they wanted in their take on it and how they approached playing these beloved fictional characters.
Jenny Slate Reveals The It Ends With Us Scene She Wanted To Make Sure She ‘Delivered’
When I asked Jenny Slate about which book detail she wanted to include, she talked about playing Allysa – Lily’s best friend and Ryle’s sister – and the scene she wanted to make sure they got right. Memorably, her character’s introduction features her bursting into Lily’s flower shop and asking for a job. For Slate, it was important to get the moment right, as she said during my interviews for CinemaBelnd about It Ends With Us:
Slate went on to explain that “there’s something between” Lily and Allysa “that starts the second that they meet.” It was important to her to bring the same energy to that scene that’s in the book, which you can see in the clip below:
As someone who has read the novel, I totally agree with Slate that this scene was important, because it sets the tone for Lily and Allysa’s friendship. The actress continued to tell me how getting this scene right helped push the characters' relationship forward, and it set the stage for the vital role Allysa plays in Lily’s deep, and at times dark, story:
She did that too. When Ryle turns violent and abuses Lily, Allysa is always there for her, and it’s partially because of the solid ground their friendship is built on. To that point, Blake Lively continued to talk about working to fully flesh out the characters from Colleen Hoover’s book.
Blake Lively Explains How She Went About Playing A Beloved Book Character
When I asked Blake Lively about which details from the book It Ends With Us she wanted to incorporate into the film, she opened up about the “fan favorite” lines as well as making sure she authentically portrayed her character Lily. While breaking down how she played Lily in the project that recently premiered on the 2024 movie schedule, she told me:
She’s right, the movie does have some of the “greatest hits,” including when Lily says “It ends with us.” She also makes a good point in noting that she wanted to play out Lily’s story in an “authentic,” “real,” “raw” and “honest” way. She continued:
I think they accomplished that, and they were able to do it while re-creating the majority of the scenes from the book.
Overall, It Ends With Us is a sold adaptation of its source material, and I think it’s because its team took such a thoughtful approach to including important details from the book while also putting their own spin on them.
To see the film for yourself, you can catch It Ends With Us in theaters now.
