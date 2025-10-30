Bugonia Made The Decision To Gender Swap Emma Stone’s Character, And The Reasons Are Fascinating
From avoiding tropes to sexual dynamics.
Bugonia marks the fourth feature that Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos have made together… but that’s only because of a vital change that was made during the film’s development. The 2025 movie is a remake of the 2003’s Save The Green Planet! from Korean filmmaker Jang Joon-hwan, and among the deviations from the original is a gender-swapped antagonist – which is the character played by Stone. It’s a fascinating choice that ends up having significant consequences on the storytelling, and it was one the filmmakers opted to make for a multitude of reasons.
In the film, a pair of conspiracy theorists (Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis) execute a plan to kidnap a pharmaceutical CEO (Stone) whom they believe is an alien in disguise. The fact that it’s two men abducting a woman impacts both the relationships between the characters and external perspectives on the circumstance – meaning that sexual dynamics are in play, and the door is open for the conversation about misogyny that’s frequently mixed into conspiracy thinking in the modern age. I brought this up while virtually interviewing screenwriter Will Tracy and Yorgos Lanthimos earlier this month during the Bugonia press day, noting the fact that the male leads decide to chemically castrate themselves, and Tracy discussed the impact of the gender swap:
In terms of perspectives on sexuality, Bugonia and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things actually feature some interesting contrasts. In the 2023 film, Emma Stone’s Bella Baxter is liberated by her sexuality, and it leads her to explore the grandness of humanity and our world. In Bugonia, Jesse Plemons’ Teddy Gatz understands himself as a slave to sexual urges, and he makes the decision to chemically castrate both himself and Aidan Delbis’ Don so that they aren’t at “risk” of seduction during their mission.
But sexuality is only one part of it. Without giving too much away, one of the primary reasons that Teddy is doing what he is doing is because of his relationship with his mother (Alicia Silverstone), and that colors the crime in its own way. Will Tracy also brought up the “optics” of the situation, as the world is obviously going to look at the abduction of a woman by two male kidnappers differently than they would the abduction of a man. He continued,
That’s a lot… but there is even more to it as well. “CEO of a pharmaceutical company” is a job disproportionately (albeit not exclusively) held by men, and Will Tracy liked the idea of not making what could be perceived as the most obvious choice for the character. He added,
Care to find out? After earning critical acclaim from its festival debuts this fall, Bugonia arrived in limited theaters this past weekend, but it is expanding to wide release just in time for Halloween this Friday (and it’s a fitting screening option, if you’re curious).
