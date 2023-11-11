Jamie Lee Curtis And Lindsay Lohan Celebrate SAG-AFTRA Strike Ending With Another Freaky Friday 2 Tease, And I'm Geeking Out

This week, SAG-AFTRA’s battle with Hollywood producers finally came to an end after 118 days when the two parties came to an agreement on Wednesday. Now that things are official, actors can get back to work on movie sets and promote their projects. Amidst this, Jamie Lee Curtis’ used the first opportunity she could get to tease Freaky Friday 2 with Lindsay Lohan, and it’s getting me really excited about the movie coming to fruition.

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated the first Friday since the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike with an adorable photo of herself and Lindsay Lohan along with all kinds of references to the wacky body swap comedy . Check it:

While I don’t know for certain when this photo was taken, it definitely looks like a recent photo considering the two of them have the same hairstyles they have been rocking in other recent photos of themselves. Lohan in particular seems to be a tell considering she’s gone a lighter red/strawberry blonde shade in recent months. In the caption, Curtis shared hopes to “switch places again in the near future” with Lohan, and I’m screaming! Y’all, I really think this sequel is happening!!

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan could not get started on the Freaky Friday sequel while the actors were on strike, but now that SAG-AFTRA has reached a deal with the AMPTP, this photo seems to indicate that they are anxious to get started on it now. When Curtis was promoting being part of the Disney’s Haunted Mansion cast in June, just weeks before the strike began, the Oscar winner went viral for talking about Freaky Friday 2 with fans at Disneyland . At the time, she said they were “going to make another one next year.”

It's certainly possible that Freaky Friday 2 could very well start production next year if Curtis, Lohan and Disney all agree on a script and direction for the movie. In May, Curtis revealed to The New York Times that after getting so much love about the 2003 movie while promoting Halloween Ends, she called her “friends at Disney” and the studio was reportedly excited by the pitch. Curtis added that they would “only make something that people would absolutely adore.”