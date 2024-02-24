Following Love Is Blind Star Jessica’s Brutal Breakup With Jimmy, She Shares What She Learned About Dating From The Pods

SPOILERS are ahead for Love Is Blind Season 6, now streaming with a Netflix subscription .

Following the ending of Love Is Blind Season 5 , it felt like one of Netflix’s top dating shows reached a plateau when only one of the couples said “I do” at the altar. However, this time around, as Season 6 centers on a handful of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina, there’s a lot more love in the air this time around. For many except, Jessica Vestal, who didn’t make it past the pods with Jimmy when he decided to pick Chelsea instead. CinemaBlend spoke to Jessica about how Love Is Blind has informed dating for her moving forward.

One of the most intense moments in the new Love Is Blind season thus far happened in episode 4, when Jimmy reads a sweet letter from Jessica while they are in the pods and it somehow leads to their downfall as a couple. The couple end up having a rather brutal breakup and Jimmy proposes to Chelsea shortly after. During our interview with some of the Love Is Blind ladies, Jessica shared how her participation in the pods affected how she approaches dating going forward. In her words:

The biggest thing I learned in the pods as far as dating goes is to lead with vulnerability. There's a lot of it that makes dating a little bit more intentional rather than trying to hold your cards a little bit closer to your chest. Um, 'cause I mean that's the only way for someone to truly know you and love you is if you let them know who you are and I mean that applies to being a mother or not.

Jessica’s journey became a great conversation starter for single mothers in the dating scene, who may struggle with at what point to tell a potential partner about their pride and joy. When it came to Jessica’s dating experience in the pods, she decided not to disclose the element of her life until she got to a more intimate place, because she wanted men to see her for her and not simply as a mother. Unfortunately for Jessica, Jimmy didn’t end up being the right fit for her and she never got to take Love Is Blind all the way to the altar.

As she shared during our interview, she learned that “leading with vulnerability” is really important for her and to perhaps not hold her “cards” so close to her chest next time. It sounds like in the future Jessica is going to be more open about being a mother to those she’s looking at to be her potential husband!