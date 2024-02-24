Following Love Is Blind Star Jessica’s Brutal Breakup With Jimmy, She Shares What She Learned About Dating From The Pods
Here's what the Season 6 star told us.
SPOILERS are ahead for Love Is Blind Season 6, now streaming with a Netflix subscription.
Following the ending of Love Is Blind Season 5, it felt like one of Netflix’s top dating shows reached a plateau when only one of the couples said “I do” at the altar. However, this time around, as Season 6 centers on a handful of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina, there’s a lot more love in the air this time around. For many except, Jessica Vestal, who didn’t make it past the pods with Jimmy when he decided to pick Chelsea instead. CinemaBlend spoke to Jessica about how Love Is Blind has informed dating for her moving forward.
One of the most intense moments in the new Love Is Blind season thus far happened in episode 4, when Jimmy reads a sweet letter from Jessica while they are in the pods and it somehow leads to their downfall as a couple. The couple end up having a rather brutal breakup and Jimmy proposes to Chelsea shortly after. During our interview with some of the Love Is Blind ladies, Jessica shared how her participation in the pods affected how she approaches dating going forward. In her words:
Jessica’s journey became a great conversation starter for single mothers in the dating scene, who may struggle with at what point to tell a potential partner about their pride and joy. When it came to Jessica’s dating experience in the pods, she decided not to disclose the element of her life until she got to a more intimate place, because she wanted men to see her for her and not simply as a mother. Unfortunately for Jessica, Jimmy didn’t end up being the right fit for her and she never got to take Love Is Blind all the way to the altar.
As she shared during our interview, she learned that “leading with vulnerability” is really important for her and to perhaps not hold her “cards” so close to her chest next time. It sounds like in the future Jessica is going to be more open about being a mother to those she’s looking at to be her potential husband!
Elsewhere in the interview, Jessica also shared that she was inspired to go on the series after seeing the success of Cameron and Lauren from Season 1, who remain happily married over five years later. Prepare to see more of Jessica in future episodes of Love Is Blind, coming every Wednesday. And check out what other 2024 Netflix movies and TV shows are coming out next.
Sarah El-Mahmoud
