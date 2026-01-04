Will When Calls The Heart’s Elizabeth And Nathan Ever Have A Baby? Erin Krakow Weighs In

Hearties will be returning to Hope Valley this weekend, as When Calls the Heart Season 13 premieres on Sunday as part of the 2026 TV schedule. This means that fans will be seeing the next chapter for Elizabeth and Nathan. The couple will be coming back to town after leaving in the Season 12 finale with Little Jack and Allie, and as they continue to evolve, I'm starting to wonder if they'll have more kids.

Elizabeth and Nathan certainly have their hands full with Jack and Allie, and with Jack’s diabetes, they’ve had to really get their priorities in order. Since getting together at the end of Season 10 after Elizabeth broke things off with Lucas, they have been taking things slow, which doesn’t come as a surprise. There have also been some obstacles in the way, and likely many more to come. But with WCTH already confirmed for Season 14, what could the couple’s future look like? Aside from potential wedding bells, Erin Krakow told Us Weekly about the possibility of the two having a baby together:

Never say never. I mean, who knows? I [am] constantly surprised and delighted by what the writers come up with for us. Let’s take it one step at a time here. Let’s get them engaged first, and then we’ll see.

If Elizabeth and Nathan were to have a baby, it would be like art imitating life. Krakow announced in November that she and co-star Ben Rosenbaum, whom she married over the summer, were expecting their first child. McGarry and wife, Landman’s Kayla Wallace, who is also on WCTH, are also expecting. The baby fever is spreading across When Calls the Heart, so it wouldn’t be completely surprising if the writers wanted to add some new little residents to Hope Valley in future seasons.

As for now, it seems like Elizabeth and Nathan will continue to take things slow, as they focus on themselves, Jack, and Allie. Since there isn’t an end in sight for When Calls the Heart, there’s always the possibility that the two will have a child in the future. If anything, it sounds like wedding bells, or at the very least, an engagement ring, will come before a baby, so that might be something else that fans can look forward to in a future season.

Meanwhile, even if fans won’t be looking forward to a baby any time soon, there is something else to look forward to. After When Calls the Heart was renewed for Season 14, it was also announced that Lori Loughlin would be making her long-awaited return as Abigail Stanton after exiting during Season 6 due to her involvement with the College Admissions Scandal in 2019. Krakow welcomed her back with open arms on social media, and it’s clear her return in Season 14 will be one for the books.

In the meantime, fans will have to wait and see what happens in Season 13 of When Calls the Heart, which premieres on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. New episodes will stream on Hallmark+ the day after they premiere.