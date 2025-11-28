Hunger Games Fans, I Found A Great 50% Off Black Friday Deal To Catch You Up Before Sunrise On The Reaping

It’s officially the holiday season, and I don’t know about you, but for me that means I’ll have a lot more time to cozy up with a good book. There’s a lot of great Black Friday deals out there, but I think I found a particularly excellent one if you’ve been meaning to read (or re-read) the Hunger Games franchise .

You Can Own All The Hunger Games Books With This Black Friday Deal

Black Friday is the perfect time to buy discounted book box sets for yourself or as gifts, and it’s hard to top this one. Right now, you can own every single Hunger Games novel, for a lowered price. Check it out:

This five-book box set is great because I LOVE hardcovers. For clarity, this box set includes The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, Mockingjay, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Sunrise on the Reaping. This would be the original trilogy, the prequel novel about President Snow and the prequel novel about Haymitch Abernathy.

The set was originally $125 ($25 a book), whereas this deal gives you them all for $13.50 a book. It’s genuinely such an awesome find, and I hope all the Hunger Games fans without this series on their shelves take advantage of it.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

There’s Never Been A Better Time To Catch Up On The Book Series

Just last week, the first trailer for Sunrise on the Reaping arrived, which is the Hunger Games installment coming to the 2026 movie release calendar in about a year. If you haven’t read the books, or want to go back and read them (like I do) buying it now and making it your new year’s resolution is an idea. The whole series is 2112 pages, which is an undertaking, sure, but absolutely possible before the new movie.

The latest of Hunger Games movies follows the story of Haymitch Abernathy during the 50th Hunger Games where he is a tribute for District 12. The latest of upcoming book adaptations from Suzanne Collins is a great reason to reread the books because there’s so many characters that return from the original trilogy.

From Effie Trinket, to Plutarch Heavensbee, and characters from the 2nd Quarter Quell in Catching Fire, going back will only enrich your viewing of the movie. I would recommend starting with The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes, going to his story, and then moving to the original trilogy, so you can follow Haymitch’s arc in chronological order!

