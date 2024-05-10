Ghosts Star Asher Grodman Told Me What Kind Of Pants Trevor Would Wear If He Could, And It’s Hilariously Perfect

As all viewers of Ghosts know, since Trevor died without pants on , as a ghost he is eternally pantless. While the mystery of where his pants went has been solved, it’s still hilarious to think about the fact that Asher Grodman’s ghost is stuck in the afterlife without his bottoms. So, when I had the chance to interview the actor about Season 3 – which recently wrapped up on the 2024 TV schedule – I asked him the silly question I think many of us are thinking: If Trevor could wear pants, what kind of pants would he wear?

Now, while we obviously have bigger questions to tackle going into Ghosts Season 4 – like does Pete’s power have limits or was he being sucked off, and is Isaac going to be found quickly – we’ll have to wait until the fall for answers. For now, I can answer the question about Trevor’s pants for you, because Asher Grodman told me this during an interview for CinemaBlend:

I think Trevor is a pretty fashionable guy. I think he’d wear something right in line with his suit. But knowing that Trevor has, what his afterlife looks like, I think the rip-away pants would certainly be right up his alley.

They certainly would! Isn’t this answer hilariously perfect? Considering Trevor’s finance bro personality and good sense of humor, it only seems fitting that he’d want to wear rip-away pants. As the man who coined the term “sucked off” and the guy who is known for being a cheesy playboy, this answer just feels right.

(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

Grodman reiterated his choice during our interview by emphasizing that the pants would have to match his suit. He said:

He’d get rip-away suit pants, can that happen? Maybe something in that world.

Sadly, while Sam and Jay’s manor is always changing , one thing that will always stay the same is the ghosts' outfits, because there is physically no way for them to change…they’re ghosts. So, I think it’s highly unlikely that Grodman’s hilarious answer will become a reality. However, it’s fun to dream.

And truthfully, you never know what could happen. We see ghosts in flashbacks all the time in different fits, heck Sass can even infiltrate Jay’s dreams and his clothes change to fit the setting in them. While it’s impossible for Trevor’s fit to change in the present, there are also many creative ways the writers of this show could make this happen, considering the decisions they’ve made in the past that have led to new costumes for the ghosts.

While Grodman’s choice may be highly unlikely, it is widely entertaining and the perfect answer to this silly question about Trevor.

