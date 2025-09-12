Ghosts' Trevor Actor Revealed How He Stays Warm During Cold Scenes As A Character Who Never Wears Pants

There are so many reasons why we wear pants, and one of them is simply to stay warm. However, for the eternally pantless ghost Trevor , he does not have that luxury, which means the actor who plays him on Ghosts doesn’t either (at least while the cameras are rolling). Have no fear, though, Asher Grodman does stay warm on set, despite his character’s pantless existence, and he just revealed how he does it.

With Ghosts' fifth season set to premiere on the 2025 TV schedule , the cast is back in Montreal and working hard to film the new episodes. Asher Grodman shared some BTS on TikTok of this too, giving his followers the inside scoop on how he stays warm when it’s cold and his character does not wear pants (sadly, it has nothing to do with rip-away pants ):

As Grodman said, it was 40 to 50 degrees outside, so it was by no means warm in Canada. So, being outdoors in only the top half of a suit has to be chilly. Luckily, his dresser came in clutch, because she has figured out a way to keep his suit warm.

You can see it in the video, but the Trevor actor’s dresser puts a blow dryer in the plastic bag that holds his clothes. That makes it so they’re nice and toasty when he has to put them on. Talk about innovation.

Along with that method, it also seems like they have space heaters in their tents, which has to help too.

Considering this show is rolling into its fifth season (which is part of a two-season renewal that will take the CBS comedy through Season 6), I bet they have a lot of fun ticks like this to help the Ghosts cast out. Especially since all the ghosts wear the same clothes in every single episode (with a few exceptions here and there), this cast and crew have to know all the ins and outs of these costumes and how to keep the actors who wear them comfortable.

I’d imagine this warming technique goes the other way, too. While Grodman’s costume is not fit for cold weather, plenty of the ghosts have outfits not fit for warm temperatures. Like, I hope Rebecca Wisocky, who plays Hetty, has some sort of cooling system in place for when she has to wear that dress and it’s hot out.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Overall, this look behind the scenes of Ghosts was delightful and highlighted something I’d never thought about before. While I know Trevor never wears pants, and that has to be uncomfortable to film, I hadn’t pondered how things like the weather impact him and how they work behind the scenes to make things literally warm and comfortable.

Now, I can’t wait to see this outdoor scene they were shooting!

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

You can get a Paramount+ subscription for as little as $7.99 per month. That will give you access to tons of shows, movies and other projects, like CBS's hit comedy Ghosts.