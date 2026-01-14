I Know Will Trent’s Not A Supernatural Drama, But The Showrunner’s Comments About Him Being ‘Haunted’ By Ulster Have Me Thinking

Spoilers ahead for Season 4, Episode 2 of Will Trent, “Love Takes Time,” streaming now with a Hulu subscription.

Will Trent is finally airing on the 2026 TV schedule, and its fourth season is already getting intense. The premiere episode ended on a cliffhanger that saw Ramón Rodriguez’s titular character possibly in a fiery car wreck with convicted serial killer James Ulster (Greg Germann). Of course, you can’t have Will Trent without well, Will Trent. So the character lived, but something else was going on. Even though I know the series isn't a supernatural drama, comments from the EP regarding a haunting are giving me pause.

In Season 4’s second episode, “Love Takes Time,” viewers learned that Will and Ulster were drugged and captured by a woman who turned out to be one of Ulster’s many fiancées. Long story short, there was a psychological standoff and a shoot-out, with Ulster taking a bullet and dying. Prior to his demise, though, Ulster told Will, “See you soon.” What exactly he meant by that is unknown, but co-showrunner Daniel Thomsen told TVLine how the sentiments are going to impact Will moving forward:

Will probably interprets it as being haunted by him. When he's home with Caleb afterward, you see Will is haunted. But there's a dimension to what Ulster means that Will is not anticipating, which we haven't talked about on this call.

Let's be clear, Will Trent is no Supernatural, as it's a crime procedural. However, the notion of Will being “haunted” by Ulster certainly has me wondering if the show will dip its toe into otherworldly elements. I personally doubt Ulster's ghost will actually appear, at least not in the supernatural sense. To be clear, anything is possible, but I personally imagine Will hallucinating the deceased killer due to having PTSD.

A breakdown of Trent's psyche would make sense. He was, after all, abducted, drugged and psychologically broken before having a near-death experience. I can't imagine such an ordeal being easy to get over. So the implication of “See you soon” and Will being “haunted” might be that Ulster's memory will essentially live in Trent's mind rent-free for a while.

That being said, since it was Ulster who died and shared those parting words, this could be part of something a lot bigger. We are, of course, talking about the serial killer who once claimed to be Will’s biological dad. Of course, that turned out to be untrue, and Will ended up meeting his dad last season. It’s possible that Ulster recorded some messages for Will, maybe conveying the sentiment that he will always be there, in a sinister way, of course. Or perhaps Ulster set something in motion prior to his death, and his final words were meant to be taken in a more metaphorical sense.

Will Trent is unpredictable and has been since it premiered, so it's hard to say exactly what Ulster meant by “See you soon” and what Thomsen means by Will being “haunted." I'm eager to find out exactly what's going on, and this just gives me yet another reason to be excited for the rest of the season.

Fans can tune into new episodes of Will Trent on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to see what’s in store on top of the additional personal drama Will is dealing with.