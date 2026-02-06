See Fans Boo As Halle Berry Sets The Record Straight On Her Relationship Status

Halle Berry has seemingly been living her best life lately, proving at 59 that age is just a number as she and longtime partner Van Hunt vacation in tropical locales, and the Oscar winner looks as happy as ever jumping on trampolines and drinking wine with her feet. There’s been some confusion regarding her relationship with the musician, though, and when she tried to set the record straight on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she experienced a bit of heckling from the crowd.

It was learned last year that Van Hunt had proposed to Halle Berry, but rather than saying "yes," she put the situation “on hold.” As she explained at the time, she has been married three times, and she didn’t feel like she needed to be married in order for her relationship to be validated. However, as she attempted to spill the tea to Jimmy Fallon, she encountered a bit of an interruption. Check out the video below:

Now, I can imagine this was a bit frustrating for Halle Berry. She was trying to give an important update on the state of her relationship with Van Hunt and correct any misconceptions that she’d rejected the musician’s proposal. I don’t think the heckler had bad intentions, and Jimmy Fallon tried his best, as always, to keep the mood light, but to me, Berry still looked a little uncomfortable.

As the Monster’s Ball star began talking about Van Hunt, saying she wanted to clear up some confusion, she mentioned that they’d been together for six years. At that point, you can hear from the audience a distinct:

Boo!

Halle Berry hilariously responded, “No!” as Jimmy Fallon chastised the disruptors for being jealous. The actress continued:

He’s great. Well, there’s some confusion that he asked to marry me and I said no.

Cue the audience member, who interrupted her again with a celebratory:

Yes!

Halle Berry again gave an exaggerated, “No!” at the heckler’s sentiment, ultimately completing her story by assuring fans:

No, that’s not the case. I did not say no. We just don’t have a date. But of course, I said yes, I would marry him!

The actress — whose new movie Crime 101 hits the 2026 movie calendar on February 13 — had previously said she did not want to get married a fourth time, but sources indicate that was before she met Van Hunt. Despite putting his proposal “on hold,” insiders believed she would end up marrying the musician.

Marriage or no marriage, I think Halle Berry is right that we don't need a wedding to see how much she loves Van Hunt. She certainly hasn’t been shy about it, posting topless photos for Valentine’s Day, showing their “naughty or nice?” Christmases together and dancing to his music until her bottoms fall off.

She did, however, produce proof of her affirmative response to Van Hunt’s proposal, showing Jimmy Fallon her gorgeous engagement ring, as the late-night host took one more swipe at the disruptive audience member, saying:

I’m so happy. You guys are a great couple. Security, please have that guy taken out.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt appear to have such a loving and healthy relationship that I wasn’t worried about the couple lasting, regardless of whether they ever made it official. However, I’m still over the moon for the actress and happy that she shared her big news with the world to clear up any confusion.