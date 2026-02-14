Eva Mendes Went Pants Free To Celebrate Valentine's Day (And Hype Up Ryan Gosling's New Movie)

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been couple goals for years now, and they are consistently giving us new reasons that prove why that is. Most recently, Mendes took to Instagram to post a pants-free photo that wasn’t just to celebrate Valentine’s Day and her husband; it was to hype up his project on the 2026 movie schedule , too.

Along with today being Valentine’s Day, it also marks 34 days until the release of Project Hail Mary , the book-to-screen adaptation of Andy Weir’s novel that Ryan Gosling is leading. So, to celebrate both things, Mendes posted the following set of pants-free images on her Instagram:

As you can see, The Place Beyond the Pines actress did a photoshoot on a bed, and she’s rocking a really cool Project Hail Mary T-shirt and no pants. I love the carefree energy of the images, and I find the ones where she’s bouncing on the bed particularly fun. I also love how this little V-day post totally pays homage to her husband, AKA her Valentine, and his next project.

Overall, a post like this is totally on brand for Mendes. She’s a gorgeous fashion queen, and she has a history of supporting her partner in creative ways like this.

I mean, just last week, Ryan Gosling threw a Hail Mary for Project Hail Mary. Then, Mendes took to Instagram to cheekily point out that he forgot to mention this stunt to her, but did come home with donuts. And when the movie’s trailer came out, she lovingly and hilariously posted about how 399 million of its 400 million views at the time were from her.

Truly, there’s a precedent for Mendes creative, fun and supportive posts and comments. When The Fall Guy came out, she joked that she broke her rule about posting photos of Gosling kissing another woman. And when Barbie was released, she had fun explaining that she wanted her husband’s Ken underwear , she rocked a T-shirt with big Kenergy , and she made sure to stand up to the Ken haters when they came around.

Now, obviously, she’s pulling out all the stops for Project Hail Mary (which apparently includes pulling off the pants). Overall, I love to see how she hypes up her husband’s work, and with there still being a month until his next movie comes out, I’m sure she’ll be doing more of it.

Speaking of that film, Project Hail Mary is a sci-fi epic about a teacher named Ryland Grace who gets stuck in space with no memory of how he got there and why he’s alone. While there, he has to make an unlikely friendship to survive and save his home. Truly, the book it's based on is wonderful, and the first footage of the flick from directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller suggests that it will be a fantastic adaptation.

So, get hyped, everyone! Clearly, Eva Mendes is, and she’s celebrating both the movie and her husband on this day of love. And you can celebrate him and his movie for yourself with Project Hail Mary hits theaters on March 20.