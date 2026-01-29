Halle Berry’s Stunning Crime 101 Premiere Dress Is Definitely Not A Crime Against Humanity

It’s been a couple of years since we’ve seen Halle Berry grace the big screen, though she’s still been living her best life and proving that age is just a number with her bikini pics, jumping on trampolines and dancing her bottoms right off. Ahead of the release of Crime 101, however, the Oscar winner got all dressed up for the premiere and dropped jaws in a plunging bodysuit and dazzling sheer skirt that honestly feels illegal.

Alas, no crimes against humanity were committed by Halle Berry, as she prepared for the book-to-screen adaptation of Crime 101 to hit the 2026 movie calendar. I mean, the 59-year-old actress was perfectly innocent walking the red carpet at Wednesday’s London screening of her new film, as shown below:

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The Catwoman star sported a long-sleeved, black bodysuit by The New Arrivals whose main feature was its plunging neckline that dipped all the way to the actress’s midsection. A bejeweled, floor-length skirt shone in a chainmail-esque pattern but still maintained enough of a sheer quality to show the bottom of the bodysuit peeking through.

Halle Berry kept her hair styled casually, showing off bangs as brown waves fell delicately over her shoulders. A large floral pendant necklace was a statement piece, falling on exposed skin just below her chest.

The skirt, made of large metallic sequins and tiny pearls, gave a disco ball effect but looked far more comfortable than her mirrorball dress from the 2025 Oscars — a gown that was “such a pain” for designer Christian Siriano that he removed it from his runway show.

As far as the sheer trend goes, we’ve seen some wonderful looks recently, with Teyana Taylor raising the bar at Paris Fashion Week and Jennifer Lopez giving one of my favorite versions of see-through at the Golden Globes.

But Halle Berry is no rookie in this game. She showed some skin in a fluffy, lacy number at last year’s Cannes Film Festival — even if she did suffer a minor wardrobe malfunction — and got dangerously close to showing too much at the Met Gala. She also wore see-through black lace to the premiere of The Union — another of her most recent on-screen projects. Let’s be real: This Bond girl has been rocking the sheer look since before it was cool.

Her newest movie, Crime 101, has her teaming up with Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo, in what looks like what you’d get if Thor and The Hulk were slotted into Michael Mann’s Heat. In the upcoming crime thriller, a jewel thief (Hemsworth) crosses paths with an insurance broker (Berry), as a detective (Ruffalo) closes in, determined to nab the criminal before his next job.

The rest of the cast looks pretty fun, too, as Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Nick Nolte co-star. I’m excited to see Halle Berry do her thing, and I’ll also be keeping an eye out for her next criminally gorgeous look on the red carpet.

Crime 101 hits theaters on Friday, February 13.