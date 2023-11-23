Hallmark Stars Luke Macfarlane And Italia Ricci Talk Getting Inspiration From Will Ferrell's Elf And Teaming Up For Catch Me If You Claus
The Hallmark veterans bring the laughs to Catch Me If You Claus.
The Christmas season is on the verge of unofficially starting, and Hallmark is celebrating in style in the 2023 TV schedule with Luke Macfarlane and Italia Ricci starring in Catch Me If You Claus on Thanksgiving night. Both stars are veterans of Hallmark movies, but their newest holiday venture involves playing two very different characters: an aspiring news anchor and a man who may or may not be the son of Santa Claus. Macfarlane and Ricci spoke with CinemaBlend about the project, including the Elf inspiration!
In Catch Me If You Claus, which premieres on November 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark, Avery Quinn (Italia Ricci) is on the verge of getting a shot at a news anchor position when an intruder interrupts her peaceful Christmas Eve and claims that he's Chris, the son of Santa Claus. Is he truly the son of Santa, or is he delusional? Is he lying to Avery about everything? Could he be the "Santa Crook" who has been making the news as a burglar?
Avery and Chris face a complicated Christmas with many questions, and fans can expect plenty of laughs. When I spoke with Luke Macfarlane, he confirmed that Chris "means so well," and elaborated:
Catch Me If You Claus is Macfarlane's return to Hallmark holiday movies, which should be a relief for fans. It wasn't too long ago that he seemed ready to stop starring in the projects and might not be part of the 2023 Christmas movie schedule, after all! And what better way to channel the holiday spirit than by taking inspiration from Will Ferrell's iconic performance in Elf?
Suffice it to say that Catch Me If You Claus is not based on a true story like Nikki DeLoach's A World Record Christmas! Macfarlane's Chris will be an "incredibly earnest guy" who believes in the Christmas spirit, but is it ever hard for the actor to summon the holiday spirit after starring in so many Christmas movies, including (but definitely not limited to) Christmas in My Heart, Chateau Christmas, and A Shoe Addict's Christmas? I asked the actor that very question, and he shared:
Italia Ricci is no stranger to Hallmark movies either. She starred in Don't Go Breaking My Heart, Love in Winterland, and Rome in Love, but never opposite Luke Macfarlane. After she posted on Instagram that working on Catch Me If You Claus was one of her "most enjoyable shoots ever," I asked what it was like for her to work with Christmas movie veteran Luke Macfarlane. After joking that it was "horrible," she raved about her co-star by saying:
Filming the new Hallmark movie overnight didn't stop Macfarlane and Ricci from getting together to prepare for the next stages of production. The leading lady's comments about her co-star being "so funny" and working together to find "funny beats" certainly indicate that viewers should prepare to laugh. She continued:
It's safe to say that the finished product turned out well, because Hallmark scheduled Catch Me If You Claus for Thanksgiving night! While Italia Ricci already celebrated Thanksgiving in Canada back in October, she shared why Thanksgiving in the U.S. is a good time for the new movie to debut:
When I asked her co-star the same question, he echoed her sentiment about Thanksgiving kicking off the Christmas season. He shared that he has always thought of the Thanksgiving holiday as "the unofficial time when it's okay to bring out Christmas decorations," and explained why Catch Me If You Claus is a fun and festive fit:
You can find Catch Me If You Claus at 8 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving night on Hallmark to find out whether Avery Quinn will get her big break and if Chris truly is somehow the son of Santa Claus. For a taste of what's to come, check out the preview:
Hallmark has already released plenty of holiday movies in 2023, including recently airing one that originally ended differently. Be sure to tune in to Catch Me If You Claus on November 23 to unofficially kick off the Christmas season, and stick around Hallmark for more, including the upcoming A Biltmore Christmas.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
Most Popular
By Nick Venable
By Riley Utley
By Erik Swann
By Dirk Libbey
By Nick Venable
By Erik Swann