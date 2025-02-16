After Rumors About Wicked’s Dorothy Swirled, An Actress Responds To The Casting Chatter

Wicked is currently in the midst of a stellar awards season run, as the big-screen musical adaptation has received a plethora of wins and nominations. Most notably, Jon M. Chu’s film has 10 2025 Oscar nominations, with Best Picture being one of the categories. Still, fans already seem to be looking ahead to the upcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good, grasping at any info they can. As part of that, there’s been much buzz about Dorothy’s role in the film, and an actress who’s been rumored to play the role is now weighing in.

The young star in question is Alisha Weir, the Irish actress who etched her name in horror movie history with the release of the vampire flick Abigail in 2024. Reports of the rising star taking on the iconic role of Dorothy Gale began to surface around the time that the first Wicked installment hit theaters. That theory was partially fueled by the fact that she also walked the red carpet at the film’s premiere. Weir was asked point-blank about the chatter just recently, and it sounds like it was somewhat overwhelming for her:

When I [saw] it, I was like, ‘This is absolutely crazy.’ And it went so crazy on social media, and everybody was asking me. I mean, that would be wonderful. I’m such a big fan of Wicked, and I saw the first one with my family. And I’m just such a big fan of Jon Chu’s work and Ariana Grande and Cynthia [Erivo]. But that would be pretty cool.

If she is playing Dorothy, then the teen actress didn’t seem to break while speaking with RTÉ News. Actors are trained when it comes to giving interviews, though, so it’s possible that she could be playing coy. Still, at this point, it can’t be said for sure whether the Don’t Leave Home alum will truly don the silver slippers for the upcoming Wizard of Oz offshoot.

Alisha Weir would be a solid pick for the role, though. Through her performance as the titular vampire ballerina in Abigail, Weir proved that she has serious screen presence. She’s also no stranger when it comes to musicals. She previously headlined Matilda: The Musical (which is streamable with a Netflix subscription) and received praise for her performance. So I’d say that Weir’s skills would (theoretically) be an asset to Jon M. Chu and his collaborators.

Speaking of the filmmaker, he’s been incredibly careful when discussing the follow-up to box office hit that is Wicked. What is known is that the movie was shot back-to-back with its predecessor and is currently in post-production. It’s also expected to feature two new songs, along with the tunes that fans surely know from the acclaimed stage play. As for Ms. Gale, Chu spoke about Dorothy while speaking to CinemaBlend, confirming that she had been cast for the film but merely teasing her involvement in the story.

Ariana Grande teased that For Good differs from the first film in that it’s about “repercussions for their choices” that Elphaba, Glinda and more made. So there will certainly be some drama afoot when Dorothy does arrive in the land of Oz. As for who’ll end up playing the role, fans will just have to wait and see whether Alisha Weir was indeed the one who filmed those brief scenes in the trailers.

Wicked is currently available to buy on digital platforms and will eventually be streamable with a Peacock subscription. Also, Wicked: For Good is set to open in theaters on November 21 as part of the 2025 movie schedule.