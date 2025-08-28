I’ve Been Frustrated With All The Secrets In My Life With The Walter Boys. How The Cast Changed My Mind
You know what, they made a good point.
Spoilers for Season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys are ahead! You can stream all ten new episodes now with a Netflix subscription.
I feel like a pillar of movies and shows about young romance, and specifically those involving love triangles, are secrets. Typically, they’re prominent in many YA stories, and that’s certainly the case for the latest of Netflix’s 2025 releases, My Life with the Walter Boys. So, when I had the chance to interview the three leads about Season 2, I asked them about all the secret-keeping, because, to be honest, it frustrated me a bit. In response, they gave me answers that justified their characters’ actions and changed my mind.
Ahead of the release of My Life with the Walter Boys' second season on the 2025 TV schedule, CinemaBlend had the chance to interview Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde and Ashby Gentry, who play Jackie, Cole and Alex, respectively. Seeing as they’re the three points of the show’s primary love triangle and the keepers of many secrets, I had to ask how they felt about all of them. It turns out, they totally get why their characters stay tight-lipped, as LaLonde told me:
He makes a good point. While I’ve never found most secrets to be good, a lot of the time, candid information shouldn’t be known by everyone. So, in Cole’s case, the fact that he didn’t want to tell anyone about Jackie helping him with college applications made sense because it was a topic he was very sensitive about.
Speaking further about that small trusted circle and why it’s important to keep some information just between two people, the Cole actor said:
While he noted that it’s not crazy to do this in real life, and I agree for the most part, he did acknowledge how odd it can be for viewers to know all the secrets in play. When they compound, it can get frustrating to see so many people not being transparent with their loved ones, as LaLonde said:
He’s right, it is a one-on-one thing. However, when Jackie agreed to secretly help Cole with his college admissions work around the same time she and Alex decided to keep their relationship a secret in Episode 7, I got a bit fed up. That’s a lot of secret-keeping in one go, and it’s not even close to the first secrets they’ve kept.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
But I digress. From the characters’ perspective, I see where they’re coming from. As Nikki Rodriguez told me, it’s a “really tough situation,” and their choice to not tell anyone about things like this was understandable.
Ashby Gentry agreed with that too; however, he was critical of Alex and Jackie’s inability to keep a secret well, as he told me:
The Alex actor is seemingly talking about the scene where Cole walks in on his brother and Jackie kissing, making their secret relationship not so secret anymore. And I'm with him, if they were going to keep to their relationship to themselves, they should have also literally kept it under lock and key.
All in all, the messiness of the best teen dramas is what makes them so fun, and all the secrets in My Life with the Walter Boys help them do just that. Plus, as these actors said, it also isn’t unrealistic to keep things tight-lipped in real life, so it shouldn’t be in the show either. But boy howdy does this family love a secret…especially when it’s in relation to the show’s primary love triangle.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.