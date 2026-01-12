UFC Got A Golden Globes Tie-In With Heated Rivalry And Folks Are Not Having It Online

Those following along live with the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday got to see plenty of great moments, like Nikki Glaser’s joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Teyana Taylor’s powerful message to “little Black girls” and Jennifer Lopez adding to her fashion icon status with possibly our favorite version of the sheer dress trend. There were some misses, too, including the UFC tie-in as the Heated Rivalry stars took the stage to present, and fans aren’t missing the opportunity to roast the awkward moment.

Heated Rivalry has become such a phenomenon that I’m sure the attention has been overwhelming for its stars, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie. But the way that was handled by the Golden Globes was just plain awkward, as before they took the stage, an announcement was made:

Our next presenters are so hot right now, they get mobbed everywhere they go, so we had to bring in some extra security from the UFC!

Lights started flashing as UFC fighters Mackenzie Dern and Brian Ortega walked on stage, strutted up to the front and posed, uttering a few words to each other as they were seemingly satisfied with the crowd situation before pivoting and walking back off-stage. It looked more like a fashion show than anything, which one fan noted with the meme:

That weird UFC plug #goldenglobes

The fact that Mackenzie Dern — complete with her UFC title belt — and Brian Ortega’s names weren’t even announced added to the confusion of the moment, because I promise you not everybody knew who they were or what they were doing. I’m with fans like this who still don’t know what the point was:

Why is the random ufc fighters on the stage? 😭💀 #goldenglobes

It was clear from the audience’s non-reaction that this segment was not hitting, and another fan posted:

not the random inclusion of the UFC fighters to introduce the guys from Heated Rivalry 😭 #GoldenGlobes

With Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie’s protection being the supposed reason for the UFC fighters’ presence, I thought there would at least be some kind of interaction between them. However, the Heated Rivalry actors then took the stage and proceeded with their own comedic bit about being nervous and picturing everyone in the audience naked.

Some of us, however, were still shaking our heads over what had just happened:

What the hell was the UFC thing 😭 #GoldenGlobes2026

In addition to some A+ meme work, several on social media voiced their confusion over the UFC promotional moment, writing:

Sorry I'm still not over that UFC bit like wtf was that??? – MyersFTW

– MyersFTW The UFC part on the Golden Globes was a bit??? Felt out of place. – negaprez

– negaprez We used to be a proper country… we used to not have a ufc bit during an award show… – Danielle_Sny13

– Danielle_Sny13 Can someone please explain to me why they brought out those two random UFC ppl for two boys who star in a gay hockey show?? lmfao – tpwklillie

I can see where a Heated Rivalry crossover with the UFC would make sense on paper. They’re both sports-related, they both include … wrestling (heh), and the mixed martial artists probably would make good bodyguards for Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, but the way the Golden Globes handled it was worthy of the penalty box.

Heated Rivalry is available to stream with an HBO Max subscription.