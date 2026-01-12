Ariana Grande Reunited With Wicked: For Good's Young Glinda, And There's An Adorable Video

The first Wicked movie showed a young Elphaba played by Karis Musongole before we met her Cynthia Erivo-portrayed adult self, so it was only fair that Wicked: For Good also split Galinda/Glinda duties. The sequel brought in Scarlett Spears to play the little Galinda in a flashback, while Ariana Grande, of course, reprised the Good Witch for the main storyline. Tonight, these two actresses reunited ahead of the 2026 Golden Globes, and there’s an adorable video showing them together.

Obviously the two Glindas didn’t cross paths in Wicked: For Good, but they have met in real life multiple times. Thanks to Billboard, you can see the latest instance of Grande and Spears crossing paths, which happened before one of the biggest awards ceremonies of the years kicked off:

Awww, isn’t that cute! 2025 was a big year for Scarlett Spears, as not only did she play young Galinda, she made her film debut several months earlier playing the Young Dora Márquez in Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado (which can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription). Naturally though, the second half of the film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical got a lot more attention, and I’m glad that Spears was invited to attend the Golden Globes, but got to spend some time with Ariana Grande.

Unfortunately, though Wicked: For Good was nominated in four Golden Globes categories, including Ariana Grande for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture, it didn’t win any of them. But we’re not done with awards season yet, and I’m optimistic that the second half of Wicked will get some recognition at the 98th Academy Awards in early March. That also provides another opportunity for Grande and Scarlett Spears to hang out with each other, and I’m hopeful the young girl will also be invited to that ceremony.

As with the first movie, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were joined in Wicked: For Good by Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James, among others. Colman Domingo and Bethany Weaver also came aboard to respectively play the Cowardly Lion and Dorothy Gale. Wicked: For Good was met with more mixed critical reception compared to its predecessor, and it also didn’t perform as well at the box office, making $522.5 million worldwide compared to the first movie’s $758.8 million.

Nevertheless, though the main Wicked saga has now been completed told in a cinematic setting, there are rumblings about a third movie potentially being made, and the Wicked brand as a whole evolving into a full-fledged media franchise. We’ll keep you apprised on if there’s any merit to these claims, but in the meantime, keep an eye out for Wicked: For Good to become available to stream with a Peacock subscription sometime later this year.