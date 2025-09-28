‘Back Home, It Was Not Great.’ Jennifer Lopez Gets Real About Going Through Marital Issues With Ben Affleck While Filming Kiss Of The Spider Woman
It’s looking likely that Jennifer Lopez will be in the mix during this awards season. That would all come courtesy of her performance as the titular character in Bill Condon’s adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman. So far, Lopez has received praise for her turn in the celebrated musical, and she’s spoken highly of her experience making it. Yet production also coincided with her domestic issues with Ben Affleck, who she’s since divorced. Now, Lopez is getting real about the juxtaposition of her time on set and her problems at home.
Widely known as JLo, the celebrated singer, dancer and actress discussed her 2025 movie release during a wide-ranging interview with CBS News Sunday Morning. 56-year-old Lopez was incredibly enthusiastic when discussing her experience on the movie, though she also provided some context regarding what her personal life was like while she was making. During the chat (which is on YouTube), Lopez got real about the notion of having to reconcile the good times she was having on set on with the difficulties she was having at home:
Production on Kiss of the Spider Woman reportedly took place between March and June 2024, with Jennifer Lopez apparently finishing her scenes by that May. During much of that year, rumors of marital strife swirled around Lopez and Ben Affleck, who tied the knot in 2022. In August of that year, Lopez formally filed for divorce, and the legal proceedings eventually began. Affleck and Lopez’s divorce was finalized in January 2025, which was the same month the film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.
After the split became official, the Accountant star has opened up about it, as he shared candid comments during a lengthy GQ interview. 53-year-old Affleck spoke respectfully about the dynamics of his marriage with the “Jenny from the Block” performer. As he explained, there was a lot of nuance to the situation and that the divorce couldn’t simply be attributed to “some major fracture.”
JLo hasn’t spoken about her latest divorce so much, and this interview with CBS arguably includes her most vulnerable thoughts about the situation. Despite the personal hardships she faced while making Spider Woman, she now seems to appreciate having gone through both experiences. She explained:
More recently, Jennifer Lopez has shared positive thoughts in regard to how she’s been doing. She’s been on the road this year, thanks to her Up All Night: Live in 2025. What she described months ago was what she believed to be “a perfect summer to celebrate being free and being happy.” Based on what Lopez shared about filming her latest movie, it feels like that same kind of positive energy was infused into the work that the beloved “diva” brought to her already celebrated performance.
Kiss of the Spider Woman opens in theaters on October 10 nationwide. Also, be sure to keep an eye out this awards season to see if JLo lands herself a few high-profile accolades.
