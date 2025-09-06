Lin-Manuel Miranda Revealed What It’d Take For Him To Agree To A Hamilton Movie, And I Totally Agree With Him

With Hamilton celebrating its 10th anniversary , the original well-received Broadway pro-shot , which dropped on streaming for everyone with a Disney+ subscription back in 2020, is now in theaters for a limited run. That means talk around a full-scale movie adaptation has fired back up. However, if you’re holding out for a cinematic retelling of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking musical… don’t hold your breath just yet.

While attending the premiere event for Hamilton: The Movie Experience, Miranda addressed the ongoing speculation in a red carpet interview shared by The Hollywood Reporter ’s TikTok. And while he didn’t slam the door entirely shut, his response made it clear that the bar is high enough that a film adaptation would need to “rise up” to the occasion to really happen. He responded:

It’d have to top this, and this feels pretty hard to top. I never say never to anything, but I also feel like, I don’t know, Tommy [Kail] knocked it out of the park, so I kinda can’t imagine topping it.

The “this” Miranda is talking about is the 2020 pro-shot of Hamilton—directed by Thomas Kail (who also directed the stage musical) and captured with the original Broadway cast during the show’s cultural peak. First released on streaming five years ago and now back on the 2025 movie schedule in select theaters, the production has been widely praised not just as a filmed stage show but as a compelling and cinematic experience in its own right.

Broadway musical adaptations don’t always translate well to the big screen. For every Chicago or Wicked (which I loved ), there is a horrifically reviewed Cats or Dear Evan Hansen. So it’s hard to argue that the team behind Hamilton is throwing away their shot here, because Miranda makes a solid point. Still, it would be fun to see them take another swing at the story, “One Last Time.”

And Miranda’s not wrong, Hamilton's pro-shot may be the rare case where the filmed stage version already feels like the definitive adaptation. That’s part of what makes his hesitation so understandable. Unlike traditional stage-to-screen adaptations and other offbeat musicals , which often rework the narrative structure or recast for big-name appeal, Hamilton already captured lightning in a bottle.

Kail’s filmed version of the musical he also directed for the stage, let audiences around the world witness the original Broadway cast -- which featured Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and more -- at their peak. It’s a time capsule and a masterclass in performance, staging, and storytelling. For many fans, that was enough to say, “Satisfied.”

So, what would it take to top the pro-shot? That’s the question Miranda seems to be wrestling with, and so far, it sounds like no one’s found the answer. His comment doesn’t come from a place of reluctance or fatigue; it comes from artistic respect. Why mess with something that already works perfectly?

That said, the In the Heights creator hasn’t ruled it out entirely. But any new version of Hamilton would need to be more than just a flashy studio remake. It would have to innovate and justify its existence.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy Hamilton back where it belongs, either on the stage or on the big screen, with the music booming through speakers, and reminding us why it became a cultural phenomenon in the first place, and continues to run on Broadway . After all, this show’s legacy proves it will be “Non-Stop.”

Hamilton: The Movie Experience is now playing in select theaters, so check your local listings.