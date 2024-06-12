Lady Danbury And Lord Marcus Anderson From Bridgerton Know Each Other From The Past – But The Actors Really Go Way Back In Real Life Too
Time flies in the Ton.
When it comes to new characters in Bridgerton Season 3, no one has piqued my curiosity more than Lord Marcus Anderson, the estranged brother of Lady Danbury. But it turns out, the actors who portray them, Daniel Francis and Adjoa Andoh, have a history that adds another layer of intrigue to their characters and performances.
Anyone with a Netflix subscription who has watched Bridgerton now knows about Lord Marcus Anderson. His presence has certainly been felt, particularly in his interactions with Violet Bridgerton. However, the past between Lady Danbury and Marcus is far from smooth, setting the stage for intense scenes. I had the chance to speak to Daniel Francis, the actor who brings Marcus to life, and he had nothing but praise for his on-screen sister, Adjoa Andoh. However, he also revealed that he has a history with her, adding to that fun on-screen dynamic. He said:
Young Vic is a well-known venue in London, so it would only make sense for two of Bridgerton's top talents to have been there together at some point. And mixing that fact with the notion that Bridgerton is one of the best shows to binge on Netflix, it's wild to consider how full-circle this all is.
While there are other captivating romances in Bridgerton Season 3, such as the special love between Penelope and Colin and the quiet charm of Francesca and John Stirling, the prospect of Violet finding love again has captured my heart, especially since we haven’t seen that type of older love on Bridgerton yet. Adding Francis and Andoh's history into this story only makes it even better too, since on-screen they play siblings who also have a past together.
Francis went on to say that he enjoys playing Marcus in those scenes alongside Lady Danbury and the Ton, mainly because it's like an "outsider" coming back into society, almost like he is a curious child exploring the world once more:
Lord Marcus Anderson had certainly brought that childlike curiosity with him to the Ton for Season 3. However, that curiosity, alongside those intense scenes with Lady Danbury, could either lead to his triumph or his downfall in the second half of Bridgerton Season 3 as his relationship with Violet evolves.
The public has seen four episodes of Bridgerton thus far as part of the 2024 TV schedule, and they've witnessed those iconic pop songs-turned-orchestral pieces and steamy intimate scenes that are different from previous seasons. Plenty of online chatter has arisen about what we can expect next because of all of this too. All I can say is that I have a feeling we're about to experience a lot more drama, especially from Lady Danbury and Lord Marcus Anderson, and knowing the actors' shared history makes all this even better.
A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter.