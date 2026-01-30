I Didn't See Dove Cameron's Fiancé Being Obsessed With The Descendants Coming, And The Way He Proved It Shocked Me Even More

Dove Cameron has a new upcoming show on the 2026 TV schedule that’s pretty much the opposite of a classic Disney Channel original movie. It’s called 56 Days, and it’s about a couple who enter a steamy romance a couple of months before a murder takes place that one of them is connected to. However, when it comes to the closest people in her personal life, they won’t let her forget her time in the Descendants movies, and I love one story proving how much her fiancé is into the Disney Channel franchise.

Cameron, of course, got her start on Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie before getting cast in Kenny Ortega’s first DCOM since the High School Musical films, Descendants (and the 2017 sequel is one of his best movies). Here’s what the actress said about what recently happened around her famed role on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:

My best friend Veronica and my partner, my fiancé, have a deep, deep love and reverence for The Descendants franchise, as we do. And we do respect our history and where we came from. And so, they wanted to watch Descendants, I swear.

The actress was talking about her 30th birthday party, which she said she initially didn’t even want to celebrate. However, under the peer pressure of her friends, she decided to host a house party where her guests were to show up in pajamas and neon wigs, and it looked amazing. Check out the photos:

A post shared by DOVE (@dovecameron) A photo posted by on

Now, I particularly want to point out slide 11, where you can see Dove Cameron’s fiancé, Damiano David, in a purple wig, watching one of the Descendants. That's proof that he's a mega-fan, and in the comments section, he confirmed he was totally in a purple wig to embody Cameron's character of Mal.

And, instantly, I’m sold on Cameron and her fiancé! You have to love how much passion her partner has for the thing she’s most famous for. Cameron also said this about what her husband-to-be thinks about the Disney Channel franchise:

He loves Descendants in a way that's almost divorced from his relationship with me. He likes the first movie because he thinks the original, we couldn’t beat it, we couldn’t top it. But, he really likes all the music. I’ve caught him listening to it on his own once or twice.

How cute is that? We have to wonder what his favorite Descendants song is. What makes it even better is that Cameron’s fiancé is a songwriter himself, who is actually the frontman of the rock band Måneskin. He could be the kind of guy that brushes off her early career, and has his opinions on “real music,” but clearly he’s not, and hey, he has taste, those movies have solid soundtracks!

Anyways, Cameron and David got engaged back in October after reports of them being in a relationship first came out in 2023. Check out their official announcement from a few weeks ago:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by DOVE (@dovecameron) A photo posted by on

You can check out Dove Cameron’s new show, 56 Days, with an Amazon Prime subscription starting February 18. And have your own Descendants movie marathon on Disney+.