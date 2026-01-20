The Moment High School Musical's Director Knew They Had A Disney 'Juggernaut'
Kenny Ortega knew he had lightning in a bottle.
It’s hard to believe that it's been 20 years since the first High School Musical arrived on Disney Channel and completely changed the world. Before the MCU and Star Wars, one of the biggest franchises Disney had was a teen-focused musical on basic cable. It was the sort of popularity that nobody saw coming, except possibly the director.
Kenny Ortega is one of the great choreographers and directors of musical films. He worked with major stars from Madonna to Elton John and handled choreography on films like Dirty Dancing and Pretty in Pink. He began his relationship with Disney in the early ‘90s directing Newsies and Hocus Pocus, so he was a natural choice when it came to finding somebody to helm High School Musical.
Speaking with People on the occasion of the first film’s anniversary, Ortega says that while filming the movie’s big musical finale in the gym, the song "We’re All in This Together,” he realized that the movie had the potential to be something special. In his words...
Needless to say, Disney marketing did its job, and a juggernaut is exactly what happened. Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens became overnight stars alongside the likes of Ashley Tisdale.
Nearly 8 million people tuned in to watch the original film. It would spawn two sequels and a global concert tour. The second movie would become the most-watched basic cable program in history at the time. This would lead the third film to actually get a theatrical release. The movie was a massive hit in theaters to, and due to its relatively minuscule budget, is arguably one of the more profitable studio films ever made.
High School Musical would also spawn a number of films inspired by its success. We’d get the Camp Rock films, which are set to get a third installment this summer. The modern Descendants and Zombies musicals are carrying on the tradition today that started with this film.
Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Celebrate the 20th anniversary of High School Musical by rewatching all the films, the series, and more IDsney Channel musicals, all available with a Disney+ subscription.
And the High School Musical franchise has never really gone away. Following the launch of Disney+, we got High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a sort of spinoff/reboot of the franchise that once again created new stars, including Olivia Rodrigo.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
I came to the High School Musical movies a little late (and a lot older) than most, but they won me over just the same. They’re incredibly fun movies, and that’s just as true today as it was 20 years ago.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.