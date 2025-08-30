Yes, My Life With The Walter Boys’ Season 2 Ending Is 'Confusing.' Yes, I Asked The Cast About It

Spoilers for Season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys are ahead! Read with caution and watch the series with a Netflix subscription .

The sophomore season of My Life with the Walter Boys dropped on the 2025 TV schedule , and we got ten new episodes full of secrets that ultimately led to a wild cliffhanger that we’ll be holding on to until Season 3. So, when I had the chance to speak with the series’ three stars, I had to ask about that explosive ending. Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde and Ashby Gentry broke down how Jackie, Cole and Alex, respectively, were feeling during it.

Nikki Rodriguez And Noah LaLonde Break Down Jackie And Cole’s Emotional Love Confession

When I had the opportunity to interview the My Life with the Walter Boys cast for CinemaBlend, I knew I had to ask about the final scene where Jackie and Cole finally admitted they loved each other after she confronted him about not being totally honest and avoiding her. It was spontaneous, passionate and, dare I say, angry.

So, I asked Nikki Rodriguez why that instance was Jackie’s breaking point and why she chose then to tell Cole she loved him. In response, she said:

I really think it was just an in the moment type thing. I don't think it was something Jackie had planned to do, you know? So, yeah, I really think it was just emotions in the moment.

While this moment was confronting and upsetting for Jackie, it was the same for Cole. Noah LaLonde told me that his character had spent all of Season 2 trying to connect with Jackie, and when she chose this moment to not shut him down, he couldn’t keep his feelings bottled up, as he said:

Yeah, I feel like so much of the Jackie and Cole interactions in Season 2 are kind of painted with this frustration, because I think Cole tries to build this level of momentum with her, that she has this extraordinary discipline in shutting down. And so when you finally get to that final scene in Episode 10, I think her pressing him as to what's wrong is like, ‘Okay, now you want to talk?’ And just kind of things come out, how they'll come out.

Cole said in the scene, “Here’s some honesty for you,” right as he admitted that he saw Jackie and Alex kissing and couldn’t figure out why she’d choose his brother again over him.

Then she confessed her true feelings for Cole while explaining why she cannot act on them. It was messy and full of passion. And it was interrupted when it was revealed that Alex had heard the conversation.

So, that left us here, on another “confusing” and “frustrating” cliff, as LaLonde explained:

And you know, as you mentioned, another cliffhanger that leaves another Cole and Jackie interaction as confusing, as frustrating as any of them.

It certainly was that, and their responses tell me that there could be more pent-up emotions for Cole and Jackie to deal with. However, while they do that, they also have to deal with the fact that Alex heard them confess their love to each other.

Ashby Gentry Explained What Was Going Through Alex’s Head When He Saw Jackie And Cole

Well, there will be basically no secrets next season, because everything is out on the table now after the episodes of MLWTWB that just dropped on Netflix’s 2025 schedule . Cole knows about Jackie and Alex’s secret relationship, and Alex now knows that his brother and girlfriend love each other.

In the moment, all Ashby Gentry’s character said was “You love him?” Other than that, we didn’t get to know what he was thinking during this confrontational scene. So, I asked the Alex actor what was going through his head as this love confession happened, and he said:

Oh, man. I mean, through his head? Probably like, ‘Oh jeez,’ you know? Like he probably looked at them and thought, ‘Oh jeez.’

I think “Oh jeez” might be an understatement, but it does reflect how confounding I’d imagine something like that could be. Now, we’ll have to wait to see how Alex deals with this situation, as Gentry told me:

You guys don't know what to expect from the reaction to that. And yet it almost seems obvious. Like, how could you listen to something like that and not feel completely dumbfounded? But the way he handles it, you will see not soon enough.

I agree, we won’t find out soon enough, especially since this whole moment was interrupted by their brother Will and an ambulance showing up, as it was revealed that something happened to their dad.