Wednesday Season 2 Ending Explained: Breaking Down The Biggest Twists, Surprises And THAT Shocking Origin Story

You know, we were told to “buckle up” for Part 2 of Wednesday Season 2 , and boy, was that true. These last four episodes proved to be all the adjectives associated with the Addams Family – “creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky” – and we got a bunch of twists and turns that provided clarity on some matters and questions about others.

So, now, as the wait for Season 3 begins, let’s break down the biggest twists and surprises as well as THAT origin story (you know which one I’m talking about).

Enid Is Stuck As A Werewolf After Saving Wednesday

Arguably, the biggest update, since it was both a focal point of the episodes that dropped on Netflix’s 2025 schedule and a major mystery going into Season 3, was the fact that Enid transformed into a werewolf to save Wednesday, even though she knew she might not be able to shift back.

At the end of the season, she was missing after running away and still a wolf, and Jenna Ortega’s character was leaving her family with Uncle Fester and Thing to find her. However, it sounds like when she finds her, she won’t be the same happy-go-lucky roommate, because Wednesday said in voice over:

First, I must find Enid. I gave her my word. But who exactly will return by my side? My friend? Or the beast that’s consumed her?

It had been implied that Emma Myers' character transforming into an alpha wolf could have dire consequences. However, Wednesday’s musings added an extra surprising stake into the heart of this plot point, and I’m sure it will be a vital part of the story in Season 3.

I Didn't Expect Capri And Tyler To Make A Deal, But They Did

Isadora Capri and Tyler were certainly a pairing I wasn’t expecting, just like I wasn’t expecting Wednesday to show Tyler mercy by freeing him from Isaac’s bonds. Now, I’m so curious to see how this Hyde factors into Wednesday’s story.

I had a feeling Billie Piper’s teacher had to factor into the story in a bigger way somehow, and this plot twist certainly affirms that assumption. It seems like Capri could become Tyler’s new master or motherly figure of sorts, even though she said she’s not “interested in being either,” as she explained:

I’m offering a support system for people just like you. Fellow Hydes, hidden away where the world can’t find them. You’d be part of a pack, creating a bond that transcends that need for a single master.

So, it seems like the Hydes will continue to be an issue on Wednesday, and maybe there will be more of them. Also, after Wednesday let Tyler go, I can’t help but wonder if this offer will help him heal and be better, or if it will make him even more evil.

At this point, Tyler is in a vulnerable state, and this deal feels like a game-changer for him. It also feels like a game-changer for the show’s overall story, considering co-creator Alfred Gough did say that Hunter Doohan’s character is “the ultimate wild card.”

So, Is Ophelia Alive? Why Was She Writing About Wednesday Dying? Is She Also Lady Gaga?

While we had our fair share of surprises and shocking updates, I think the biggest plot twist came when it was revealed that Ophelia is alive. And she’s not just alive; it would appear she wants Wednesday dead (or maybe she had a vision that shows that Wednesday must die).

It turns out, Grandmama had a big secret of her own, and this long-lost aunt who was talked about frequently was being kept in her basement. So, that brings up a lot of questions about why she’s being hidden and why she’s writing about Wednesday dying on the wall.

However, the other question here is: Who is playing Ophelia? We know that Lady Gaga was on Wednesday as Rosaline Rotwood , a spirit who helped Wednesday temporarily use her power and caused the body swap between the titular character and Enid. However, what if she’s also Ophelia, and that’s her true identity?

Considering Grandmama was the one to reveal Rosaline to Wednesday, and she’s the one holding Ophelia, it certainly is possible. Plus, that long blonde hair we saw is giving Gaga.

I Cannot (And Will Not) Get Over Thing's Origins

Now, while all that is shocking and twisty and will impact Season 3, the reveal in this finale that surprised me the most had to do with Thing’s origins. Frankly, I never thought we’d learn about the body the hand originally belonged to. However, it was revealed that Thing is an anagram for Night, and he was attached to this season’s big bad, Isaac Night.

I honestly felt a bit traumatized watching the hand be swen back on to Isaac, and I was deeply sad when Thing lost his self-control. However, the hand came out victorious as he used his autonomy to fight Isaac back and help defeat this mad scientist who was out for revenge.

It’s wild to look back on Season 2 and see the arc our favorite hand experienced. He had an existential crisis, sought out help, and ultimately played a major part in defeating this season's big bad while reclaiming and owning himself.

Other Questions That Cropped Up After Wednesday’s Season 2 Finale

How will Wednesday’s relationship with her family be impacted by all the secrets they’re keeping?

Will Pugsley actually hang out with Eugene over the summer?

Are Ajax and Bianca going to end up being more than friends? What does that mean for their friendships with Enid?

Who is Agnes' dad, and will he be important?

Well, now we have to wait in woe for Season 3. However, thankfully, Season 2 left us with a lot to think about, and I’m certain these loose ends, reveals, twists and origins will play a big part in whatever comes next for Wednesday Addams.