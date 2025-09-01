After Everything Jackie, Cole And Alex Went Through In My Life With The Walter Boys, I Have Three Questions Ahead Of Season 3

Major, major spoilers for Season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys are ahead! If you aren’t caught up, you can stream the series with a Netflix subscription.

After another season of romance and secrets on My Life with the Walter Boys, Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger involving Cole and Jackie’s feelings for each other...again. However, this time Alex witnessed it, and before they could do anything about it, something else happened in the Walter family that needed their immediate attention first.

It was, as Cole actor Noah LaLonde put it, a “confusing” and “frustrating” Noah and Jackie moment to end Season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys on. So, now, I have a bunch of questions we need to talk out regarding how these final moments could impact Season 3.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Are Jackie And Cole Finally Going To Really Explore Their Feelings In Season 3?

Well, they did it, Jackie and Cole finally addressed their feelings and let all those repressed emotions out. However, it didn’t happen in the most romantic way; passionate is the word I’d use to describe it, considering the way Nikki Rodriguez’s character told the older Walter boy about her feelings was by tearfully saying:

I love you. OK? Are we done? Can we go now?

Then, after Cole asked why being with him would be so awful, she said:

When we kissed before, it was the only time that I’ve ever stopped thinking about everything. How I’m doing in school, if I fit in here, what my future will look like. I felt really free, like I was out of control, and I can’t have that, Cole. I can’t. I can’t lose control.

During my My Life with the Walter Boys interview for CinemaBlend, I asked Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde about that final moment between their characters, Jackie and Cole. The Jackie actress said it was “an in-the-moment type thing,” and totally unplanned. The emotions just came out of her.

Meanwhile, the Cole actor told me that this happened after a full season of interactions between them that were “painted” with “frustration.”

So, while they confessed their love, and that’s sweet, the moment itself was also very sour. It felt like these feelings were forced out of them, and ultimately, they were said out of anger. Therefore, I have to wonder how they’ll move forward after this in Season 3.

Will Jackie leave again? I doubt it, but it’s an option. Will Cole shut himself off from everyone? I don’t think it’s out of the picture. Will they not talk to each other for a long time? It’s certainly possible. However, I’m hoping that they communicate about all this quickly, and we get some real forward momentum after this interaction that was both a falling out and a love confession.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What Will The Fallout Of Alex Hearing Jackie's Confession To Cole Look Like?

Meanwhile, as that whole conversation was going on, Alex was, sadly, there. Jackie and Cole had the conversation right outside the Walter house, and it was pretty easy for anyone to walk outside and hear them. So, Ashby Gentry’s character overheard what they said, and before they could kiss, he asked:

You love him?

Outside of that question, we don’t get a big reaction from Alex, so I asked Gentry what was going through his character’s head during my interview with him about the season that premiered on Netflix’s 2025 schedule. While he said he was just thinking “oh jeez,” he also noted that we don’t know how the younger Walter will react. He explained:

You guys don't know what to expect from the reaction to that. And yet it almost seems obvious, like, how could you listen to something like that and not feel completely dumbfounded? But the way he handles it, you will see not soon enough.

Well, now we know what was going through his head, and it seems like we’re going to be in for it when we finally get the chance to hear his thoughts on everything that went down.

Alex laid his heart on the line for Jackie this season, and for the second time in a row, she was pulled toward Cole. So, I don’t think he’s going to be as (fairly) level-headed about this situation in Season 3.

Plus, considering the other things that happened at the end of this episode – which we’ll discuss next – emotions are bound to be running high when this great young romance returns. Therefore, Alex’s reaction to Jackie and Cole’s confession could be heightened, and I’m sure it’ll have a long-lasting impact on his relationship with his brother and (currently) girlfriend.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Is The Walter Boys' Dad Dead?

Now, let’s talk about the emergency that put a stop to anything romantic happening between either of the Walter boys and Jackie. Right as Alex asked if Jackie loved Cole, the oldest Walter, Will rode up on his four-wheeler as an ambulance arrived and said:

It’s Dad.

Before this happened, Will arrived at the house asking where his dad, George, was, and one of his brothers said, “He’s up on the top field.” It was late when he asked that question, and Will found the answer odd, especially after his brother told him that their father had been up there since the afternoon.

So, considering all that information, it’s unclear how long their dad has been in danger. And honestly, I’m wondering if he’s dead.

That certainly would shake things up in Season 3, considering he had a big plan for the ranch’s future, and he’s also raising many children with his wife. It’d be a tragic turn for the series; however, it’d also force characters like Alex and Cole to step up for their family while dealing with their individual issues.

It also adds a ripple into Alex and Cole’s relationship as well as their relationships with Jackie. I’d imagine that if something bad happens to George, it will force all three characters to reassess their lives and relationships with each other.

Will it bring Alex and Cole closer together? Will one of them feel more inclined to act on their feelings because they’ve realized how quickly life can change? Will it pull them all apart? It’s hard to predict, however, I think it’s a near guarantee that whatever happens to George will ultimately impact the relationships among his kids, and specifically Alex, Cole and Jackie in a big way next season.

In the end, I’m thankful My Life with the Walter Boys has already been renewed for Season 3, and it’s in production. I need answers to these questions, stat, and I have to witness the fallout of this potentially life-changing scene. Jackie and Cole finally confessed their feelings, Alex saw it, and they couldn’t see that interaction through because their dad is mysteriously in a bad place, injured or maybe dead. I’d say we'd better hold on, folks, because we’re in for a wild ride when this Netflix hit returns to address all of this and more.