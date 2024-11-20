Night Court's Ryan Hansen Had A Sweet Reaction To Learning What John Larroquette Thinks Of Him, But What's Next After Season 3's Premiere?
Here's what Ryan Hansen told us.
Spoilers ahead for the Season 3 premiere of Night Court, called "The Judge's Boyfriend's Dad."
Night Court is finally back in the 2024 TV schedule to deliver on the cliffhanger from the Season 2 finale ahead of the 2025 TV schedule, which had raised the possibility that Dan (John Larroquette) was actually the long-lost father of Jake (Ryan Hansen), Abby's (Melissa Rauch) new boyfriend. Season 3 picked up with Abby stressed about keeping the possible secret, and hijinks ensued when she had to rule out if she and Jake were secret siblings. I spoke with both Larroquette and Hansen, and the Veronica Mars cast alum had the sweetest reaction to learning what the Emmy-winner said about him.
It's still not clear if Dan is Jake's biological dad, but when I spoke with John Larroquette during NBC's Night Court press junket, I asked for his thoughts on Ryan Hansen being cast as the person who might be his secret son for the Season 2 finale cliffhanger. (The Season 2 finale is available streaming with a Peacock subscription.) Larroquette responded:
Not only did John Larroquette have high praise of Ryan Hansen for his work on the set of Night Court, but he even became a fan of him outside of the NBC sitcom due to his time in the Party Down cast. I had the chance to chat with Hansen, and after he jokingly asked if Larroquette remembered his name, I shared the compliments that the Night Court star/EP had dropped. He immediately smiled and responded:
Being excited to hear praise from John Larroquette didn't translate to Ryan Hansen dropping any spoilers about whether Dan truly is Jake's dad, so fans will have to wait for the next episode for the answer to that question. He did have high praise for Larroquette, though, saying this about getting to sync up their mannerisms for some of the moments that truly alarmed Abby:
Who wouldn't look up to a winner of multiple Emmys with the kind of sitcom success that few actors achieve over decades of work? It remains to be seen if Larroquette and Hansen will work together as father and son as Season 3 continues, or if everything was a misunderstanding that stressed Abby out over nothing.
As it turns out, Hansen couldn't have spoiled the cliffhanger resolution even if he'd wanted to for some time. When asked if he'd known the answer to the paternity question when he filmed the Season 2 finale, he shared:
Fans will find out if they too are "shocked and surprised" about whether or not Dan is Jake's father with the next new episode of Night Court, airing on Tuesday, November 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC following St. Denis Medical. There's a lot to look forward to even beyond the two-part premiere of Season 3, including more of what Wendie Malick described as "bad chemistry" between Julianne and Dan and another Big Bang Theory reunion for Melissa Rauch.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).