One Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Actor Thought Their Role Was A Prank When First Offered

Some opportunities are so good, it feels like someone has to pinch you when offering them. For any up and coming actor, a role in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is an Optimus Prime example of what that sort of offer would look like, and rapper Tobe Nwigwe got to make his big budget debut because of it. The only problem is, when he was first offered the gig, he thought he was being pranked big time.

Nwigwe told me this story personally when I attended the recent press day for this latest Transformers movie, and it was quite a humorous tale at that. Recounting his disbelief, and the eventual thankful energy that overcame him when he realized the offer to be in one of 2023's new movie releases was legit, here’s what Tobe told CinemaBlend:

It wasn’t me reaching out to Paramount. The fact that they reached out, and mind you, I did think it was a prank when I first saw the email. I thought somebody had hacked my email, and was playing around, and saying a whole bunch of trash. But I looked into it, saw it was real, and once I [knew,] first of all I was just incredibly taken aback by the opportunity. Once i found out that they accepted the audition, and wanted me to play the actual role, it was just immaculate. Surreal. All the synonyms that are in alignment with that, because who does their first acting thing, and it’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts; with such a global franchise and a monumental cast. It was a beautiful thing.

It’s admittedly a prospect so good that it feels fake. “Congratulations, you’ve been offered your first role in a major motion picture, and it’s a Transformers movie!” does feel like something that’s more suited for a dream than a job offer. But that’s exactly what Nwigwe experienced, and it’s what led to him playing the role of Reek, one of the humans who connects hero Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) to his home turf of Bushwick.

As both comic relief and a grounding presence in Noah’s life, Reek inadvertently puts his friend on the path to destiny, thanks to a heist he's planned. His lead on a private collector’s Porsche 911 prime for stealing just happens to take place at the same time Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback) accidentally triggers a beacon that kicks off the movie’s plot proper. Before we know it, Noah is taken for that thrilling ride across the Williamsburg Bridge we saw in the first Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer , which leads to his new friendship with Porsche-turned-Autobot Mirage (Pete Davidson).

It’s that fateful heist that cements Anthony Ramos' fate as one of the latest heroes to enter the Paramount franchise’s pantheon, while also showing off the comedic chops of Tobe Nwigwe as he calls the shots from a parked car. Though that’s not the only claim to fame that the Houston native has when it comes to director Steven Caple Jr.’s entry into this canon. Nwigwe’s performance actually led to Caple Jr. offering him the chance to create the film’s original song “On My Soul,” which then resulted in a collaboration with Nas and Jacob Banks.

If Nwigwe hadn’t done his due diligence to discover that his Transformers: Rise of the Beasts role was genuine, he might have missed out on the opportunity altogether. That would have been a true shame, as the musician/actor clearly had a ball with his screen time, and is ready for more opportunities to shine, in this franchise or elsewhere.

Should Rise of the Beasts happen to be the trilogy starter that Paramount is intending to launch, you can probably bet that Nwigwe’s Reek will be a greater part of the action when we return to the lives of Noah, Elena and anyone else who might be present in the future of upcoming Transformers movies . Potential scenes of Reek and Mirage, who’s already being labeled as a Transformers MVP, arguing over who’s the better friend to Noah come to mind, and that’s a hypothetical that makes for a hell of a dream team.