Peacemaker’s Judomaster Loves Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. How The Actor Really Feels About Them, Plus His Character’s Backup Snack
What comes to mind when you think of Nhut Le’s Judomaster on Peacemaker, besides him being a skilled martial artist? It’s probably how he likes eating Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, even enjoying them a few weeks ago on the 2025 TV schedule when he condescendingly greeted John Economos. But how does Le feel about this snack in real life? The actor talked to me about this, as well as revealed what backup snack Judomaster will choose if push comes to shove.
How Does Nhut Le Feel About Flamin’ Hot Cheetos?
During my recent interview with Nhut Le, after we’d discussed Judomaster’s rematch with John Cena’s Christopher Smith and other more timely Peacemaker topics, I asked the actor if he’s sick at all of eating Flamin’ Hot Cheetos for the DC TV show. It turns out he’s not because he’s not actually eating them when on camera, sharing:
Flamin’ Hot Cheetos may pack a zestier, more intense flavor than the standard Cheetos, but if you’re having to eat them for multiple takes, that can become problematic. That’s not to say you can’t still get thirsty or have trouble talking while eating regular Cheetos, but at least consuming those is an easier experience for Nhut Le. Even better, this allows him to enjoy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos as much as he wants in his personal life.
What Is Judomaster’s Backup Snack?
Now, let’s imagine a scenario where, for whatever reason, Judomaster, a.k.a. Rip Jagger, is unable to procure Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Well, Nhut Le has already thought of a fitting backup, as he told me:
Going with one of the hotter flavors of Takis is definitely a good call if the need arises, filling the void until Judomaster can find a place that still has Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in supply. And God help anyone who interferes with him chomping down on this hotter, cheesy delicacy. Now I wonder what Judomaster thought of Flamin’ Hot, the 2023 movie chronicling the alleged origin of this snack that can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.
We’re now in the latter half of Peacemaker Season 2, with new episodes releasing to HBO Max subscription holders on Thursdays. You’ll also be able to stream Superman, the first DC Universe movie, on that platform starting on Friday.
