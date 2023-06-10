Eva Longoria Addresses Claims That The Story Behind Her Flamin' Hot Cheetos Movie Is A Lie

Biographical films and TV shows seem to have surged in popularity as of late, especially in the true crime genre. Award-winning movies based on true stories like The King's Speech, Respect, and the 2022 sensation Elvis warrant exploration based on how often they capture audiences' imaginations. However, controversy often surrounds movies that are highly dramatized, true stories. Eva Longoria 's upcoming film, Flamin' Hot, which is based on Richard Montañez's fascinating story as the genius behind Flamin' Hot Cheetos, has sparked debates regarding its authenticity. Rumors have been circulating, suggesting that the story depicted in the film may not be entirely accurate. Amid the speculation, Longoria has stepped forward to address these claims head-on.

In 2021, an intriguing controversy emerged when the Los Angeles Times published an article about Richard Montañez. The businessman, who had been widely recognized as the creator of the iconic spicy snack during his time as a janitor at a Frito-Lay plant, was said to not have been the true mastermind behind the product. However, the film’s director Eva Longoria, recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly, vehemently defending the authenticity and importance of Montañez’s personal narrative, stating:

That article had zero effect on the movie we were telling. We've always been telling Richard Montañez's story, and we're telling his truth. We weren't making a movie about the history of the Flamin' Hot Cheeto. We're telling the story of Richard Montañez.

After conducting an independent investigation, the Los Angeles Times reached out to former Frito-Lay employees who claimed that Richard Montañez was not involved in the creation of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, contradicting his widely acknowledged role. Still, the Desperate Housewives alum stuck by Montanez. She continued:

When I met Richard, I remember he was so funny and witty. He'll tell you, he's the smartest uneducated man you'll ever meet, because you're like, 'Oh yeah, he's not educated, but man, he's smart and profound. I knew immediately I wanted to put the movie in his point of view, from his perspective. And the minute we did that, we had creative liberty to do whatever we wanted. We're in his mind, we're in his heart.

While Frito-Lay did not explicitly dispute the allegations, the company issued a statement acknowledging that the information it shared with the media had been misconstrued. This apparently led to confusion among employees, consumers, and strained relations with Richard Montañez and the Latin community. The company further emphasized Montañez's significance in PepsiCo's history and overall success.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios/Hulu)

Jesse Garcia takes on the role of the janitor-turned-mogul in the anticipated Hulu 2023 new movie release . Known for his impressive performances in renowned shows like the HBO series Looking, which focuses on LGBTQ+ themes , and Narcos: Mexico, Snowfall, The High Life, and other notable productions, Garcia gets a prime opportunity to showcase his talents with this feature.

Actress and model Eva Longoria makes her directorial debut with this film, which draws inspiration from the memoir A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive . Longoria emphasized the importance of authenticity in portraying the businessman's story during an interview with Variety in 2021. Following its premiere at South by Southwest in March, the movie garnered predominantly positive reviews, currently holding a 67% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 93 reviews, with an even higher audience score of 84%. So, true or not, Flamin’ Hot seems to be striking a chord with viewers.

It's worth highlighting that Richard Montañez responded to the allegations regarding the truthfulness of his story in 2021. He strongly refuted any wrongdoing, expressing, "I was their greatest ambassador." In an interview with Variety , he shared a personal perspective, advising individuals to keep in mind that they will always have a deeper affection for their own company than the company will have for them. It's hard to say whether his role in the Cheetos offshoot's conception will continue to be heavily debated. But what can be said is that at present, the streaming biopic hasn't been negatively impacted.