Chief Of War Director Just Showed Off Jason Momoa’s Bare Glutes In Set Photos, And They Should Have Called It Cheeks Of War

Jason Momoa’s new series Chief of War has received a lot of praise for its portrayal of native Hawaiians, including the use of the Hawaiian language, to tell the story of the island's early colonization. The show also included traditional attire for its characters, and in the case of Momoa's character, it means getting to see a fair amount of his rear end on screen, no complaints. Hilariously enough, quite a lot of cheeky visuals are apparently prominent behind the scenes.

Justin Chon, producer and director of Chief of War, recently took to Instagram to post his favorite memories from the show, now that its run on the 2025 TV schedule has concluded, and it's available to stream in full with an Apple TV+ subscription. However, Chon's favorite memories seemed to carry a certin theme that looked just like Jason Momoa’s ass, as every image and video included in the gallery included a shot of the actor’s butt, and seemingly without Momoa’s knowledge always in play.

(Image credit: Justin Chon Instagram)

As Chon says here, the show probably could have been called Cheeks of War, and it’s difficult to argue based on these images. While a couple of them are clearly meant to be funny, and at one point, Momoa apparently put “Yum Yum” on his ass, which was clearly meant to be a joke. Some of the others clearly were taken by the director when Momoa didn’t even realize he was being filmed.

Honestly, having now seen more of Jason Momoa’s butt than I am comfortable with, I have a lot of questions. Did Momoa and the other stars do any sort of workout for their butts? Not everybody’s rear is going to look good on camera naturally. I’m sure Momoa and others had to work out the other parts of their bodies with trainers in order to be ready to film.

Was this the case with all parts of their bodies? We know Momoa doesn’t love to work out all that much, even if he was willing to shave his head and get tattoos painted on for the series. Perhaps ass workouts weren't outside the realm of pssibilities.

(Image credit: Justin Chon Instagram)

I mean, considering that Momoa, and many of the other actors, aren’t wearing a great deal throughout Chief of War, Justin Chon could have focused on other body parts. It could have been Abs of War or Thighs of War, but then again, I guess that isn’t quite as funny when it's not as accurate.

The highlight of the gallery is a short video which includes Momoa sitting with his bare ass on a cooler that is apparently meant for the director’s beverages It then lingers on Momoa and catches him…uh…adjusting his costume. Even Jason Momoa himself couldn’t help put laugh at that one, as he replies in the comments saying:

Momoa also responded: That video. U lil shit. 😂😂😂😂😂😂

While the first part of the video was clearly Momoa having some fun by resting his cheeks on the director’s beverages, the rest was all Justin Chon. In a separate comment, Momoa also calls Chon a “faka,” which is Hawaiian for “fucker.”

He’s having a laugh, but also giving his director a hard time for being so ass-ertive with his image-sharing.