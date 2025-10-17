Glen Powell Got Mic'd Up Like An NFL Player On Chad Powers, And I Can't Get Over Him Saying Things Like 'Your Boy Was Twerking'

Glen Powell’s new Hulu show has been tearing up the charts on the 2025 TV schedule, with Chad Powers reaching the top spot on Hulu and Disney+. The series follows Powell’s Russ Holiday, a disgraced college football quarterback who disguises himself to join a floundering football team at a small school under the name of Chad Powers. He’s been going all out for the role, and even got mic’d up like NFL players, and some of the things he said were pretty hilarious.

The Twisters star has truly been acting like a football player for Chad Powers, including getting help from Eli Manning, whose skit the series is based on, and even getting booed at a football game for the purposes of filming. It was only a matter of time before Powell got mic’d up, which is something that happens a lot at football games to keep the content going. The Chad Powers TikTok put together a compilation of moments, and I’m literally obsessed with everything he’s said:

If we could get a full episode of Chad being mic’d up, it would be the best thing ever. But just seeing Powell dressed as Chad and saying things out of pocket is pretty great. I am wondering how he comes up with these sayings, though, regardless, and here are just some of my favorites:

"Can somebody fry this thing up? I didn’t eat enough for lunch."

"After I get the butt squeezed, start moving."

"Right hand, left cheek. You just let it happen."

"We don’t need Wolverine."

"I was twerking. Your boy was twerking."

Powell co-created Chad Powers with Michael Waldron, and it’s based on Eli’s Places for ESPN. The series also stars Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie Rodriguez, and Steve Zahn. It only premiered on September 30 with a Hulu subscription, but it’s already become a hit for the streamer. Whether or not we’ll get more fun mic’d up moments or other BTS content is unknown, but it wouldn’t be so surprising if Hulu were to share more of that as the season goes on.

That being said, despite some funny moments both on and off-screen, critics couldn’t decide whether Chad Powers was a win or a fumble. There have been some mixed reviews for the series, which has a 57% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it has a 72% audience score, proving that more fans seem to be enjoying it than critics, which really is all that matters.

As of now, the series has not yet been renewed for a second season, but it is still early. It’s quite possible Glen Powell could be prepping to be mic’d up for Season 2 in the near future. For now, though, fans will just have to settle with what they have and watch new episodes of Chad Powers on Hulu on Tuesdays. There is still a lot more to look forward to with the show.