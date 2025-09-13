Peacemaker’s Nhut Le Broke Down The Rematch Between Judomaster And Christopher Smith, And I Especially Like The Popular DC Villain He’d Like To Fight Next

Warning: SPOILERS for the Peacemaker episode “Need I Stay Door” are ahead!

Judomaster is back, Peacemaker fans! At the end of “Another Rick Up My Sleeve,” the onetime ally of the Butterflies, also known as Rip Jagger, was revealed as John Economos’ new partner, much to his dismay. But it didn’t take long in “Need I Say Door,” the latest Peacemaker episode to be released onto the 2025 TV schedule, for Judomaster to clash with John Cena’s Christopher Smith one more. Nhut Le, who plays the green-garbed martial artist in the HBO Max subscription-exclusive series, chatted with CinemaBlend about filming that rematch, as well as name-dropped the popular villain he’d like Judomaster to fight in the DC Universe.

What Filming The Judomaster Vs. Peacemaker Fight Was Like

Before A.R.G.U.S. head Rick Flag Sr. approached Emilia Harcourt about helping to set a trap for Peacemaker, a team, including Judomaster and John Economos, was sent to his house to apprehend the superhero and break into his Quantum Unfolding Chamber. Fortunately for Chris, Economos managed sneakily text him a warning, giving him just barely enough time to escape with Eagly and the gateway device. However, Judomaster was able to track Chris in the nearby woods and wasted no time in attacking him. When I asked Nhut Le was the process was like of filming this fight sequence, he answered:

That was so cool to do because there's a move called the Hurricana or something like that. It's a wrestling move. I think we spent about two days rehearsing that move, and it was really cool to be able to to do that with someone like John Cena, and obviously we took into account Judomaster’s size and Peacemaker’s size. So one of Peacemaker's punch will hurt a lot more than whatever Judomaster can do to Peacemaker, so it was a lot of fun to do.

The fight got pretty brutal, ending with the two of them tumbling down a hill, and Peacemaker coming out victorious when he landed on Judomaster and knocked him unconscious. Rip Jagger did get some good strikes in though, and when he regained consciousness, he was clearly, and understandably, pissed off. Remember, he believed in the Butterflies’ mission on Earth in Season 1. So when Peacemaker and the other 11th Street Kids foiled their plan by the Butterflies’ food supply, and so many of these aliens in the process, Judomaster was emotionally devastated.

So it’s no wonder Judomaster holds a grudge against Peacemaker and was keen to bring him down in “Need I Stay Door.” But how would a fight between Nhut Le and John Cena go in real life? Here’s what Le said when I jokingly asked this question:

I think I can only take him if it's choreographed. He's like such an amazing athlete and he's been wrestling for so long that it's just in his body, whereas when I pick up a fight choreography, it always takes me a few days. So they’ll send me the video, I'll practice it at home, and we'll rehearse, so it doesn't come to me as naturally. So I don't think I'd stand a chance personally.

We’re at the halfway mark in Peacemaker Season 2, so it’s hard to say if we can expect another Judomaster vs. Peacemaker brawl in these next four episodes. Rip’s certainly not done helping A.R.G.U.S. capture Christopher Smith, as evidenced by pointing a a sniper rifle at his adversary in the preview for next week’s episode. But looking further into the future, Nhut Le has a different matchup in mind he’d like to see happen in the DCU.

Nhut Le Wants Judomaster To Fight One Of Batman's Villains

Towards the end of the interview, I brought up how there are a lot of DC Comics characters who are skilled in close quarters combat, then asked Le if there were any of them he’d want Judomaster to fight. He came up with an especially big heavy-hitter from Batman’s rogues gallery, figuratively and literally:

I would love to fight like maybe one of the OGs, like Wildcat or Bronze Tiger or something like that. But then also he has a lot of history with Bane, so I'd be interested to see how that fight turns out. Historically not well for him [laughs].

Le is referring to how the Rip Jagger version of Judomaster was killed by Bane in the comics storyline “Infinite Crisis.” But even if that outcome was taken off the table for the DCU, I noted to the actor how the sight of a Venomed-up Bane towering over Judomaster would be frightening. He agreed with me, adding:

I feel like Judomaster would be shaking his boots, but sort of excited for the challenge.

Perhaps there’s a chance Bane vs. Judomaster could actually happen in the DC Universe. One of the upcoming DC movies will reportedly feature Bane and Deathstroke, although they won’t necessarily be the focus. There could be a way to squeeze Judomaster into that story, though I still worry about Judomaster’s chances against this super-strong adversary. For now, I’ll just be waiting to see what’s in store for Nhut Le’s character on Peacemaker next week.