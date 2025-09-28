Yes, Hugh Jackman Is Always Popping Something Onstage. He Finally Explained What He Is Doing

Hugh Jackman is a triple threat, as showcased by his great collection of movies and his Broadway shows. In fact, Jackman is considered, to some, as the gold standard of stars onstage . His resume solidifies the thought, with tours in Australia and shows in London and NYC, but what is he habitually taking on stage? The award winning talent finally shares what he’s doing.

Jackman's been performing at Radio City Music Hall in 2025 every couple of months. Shows have been somewhat individualized, which makes sense trying to coordinate the appearances with ongoing projects. But, fans have continued to see a specific mint-popping-like habit at every event. The 56-year-old has now explained, via an Instagram Story, that it’s a lozenge and helps protect his voice while performing. Check out the reveal below:

(Image credit: Hugh Jackman's Instagram story)

It makes sense that Jackman is one of the many performers that use Grether’s Pastilles. Essentially, they are glycerin-based medicinal candies that help coat the throat from damage or overuse. Many performers onstage and in Hollywood have praised the brand and swear by them while working , including Ariana Grande and Gwyneth Paltrow. I appreciate how the X-Men alum splits them in two to elongate his usage and save his voice while working.

His particular method of consuming these pastilles makes me believe that his Grether’s habit isn’t anything new. With roots in stage acting, and the brand being a staple of the community, I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s been riding with them for a long time. Outside of the West End and Broadway productions, plus his standing ovation when Jackman returned to The Music Man , he’s hit the big screen with some monumental hits.

Of course, the 2012 Les Misérables brought great notoriety for his expansive talent. Then, The Greatest Showman wowed fans and reminded the general public the P.T. Barnum actor is more than Wolverine. ( The Barnum-inspired musical's 10-year filming anniversary was last month, and a few alumni performed at Jackman’s show.) And by the looks of his new 2025 movie release , Song Sung Blue (and its trailer) , he continues to prove that the pastilles are gold.

Song Sung Blue is inspired by a real couple who started a Neil Diamond tribute act after facing personal hardships. It’s based off a documentary of the same name, which was pulled from a Neil Diamond song of the same name. Jackman co-stars alongside Kate Hudson, and I can’t wait to see the pair dominate some Diamond tunes when it premieres, December 25.

Until the Christmas release, I’m glad to officially know what Hugh Jackman has been popping regularly while onstage. Maybe I’ll add some of those well-known medicinal candies to my holiday wishlist this year after this endorsement.