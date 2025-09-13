I Watched Netflix's Rom-Com The Wrong Paris, And I Need To Talk About Why I Appreciated The Ending So Much

Spoilers for The Wrong Paris are ahead! Read with caution, and watch the rom-com with a Netflix subscription .

I’ve always had a bone to pick with The Bachelor. Those quick engagements and rushed confessions always make me a tad nervous, and the number of breakups that happen after the show isn’t exactly encouraging. So, when the rom-com The Wrong Paris premiered on Netflix’s 2025 schedule , I was curious to see how it would end the love story between Trey and Dawn that played out on a Bachelor-like show.

Then, that feeling was heightened when it was revealed that Miranda Cosgrove’s character, Dawn, only went on the show to earn money to pay for school before actually falling in love with Pierson Fodé’s Trey.

With that being said, I think this movie balanced out all of its conflicts in an entertaining and logical way. Dawn was aware that confessing her love for Trey on TV made it look like she was doing it for the money, and while watching, I appreciated that that fact was addressed. I also liked that Trey didn’t accept her confession then and there, and that she actually seemed to really get it. Really, the self-awareness in this situation is key.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Then, it got better because the second Trey found out Dawn forfeited her money to get back on the show, he demanded that she get it back. He knew art school was her dream, and while he may have been heartbroken, he didn’t want to take that away from her, which is genuinely thoughtful. However, he then realized he loved her and had to confess that, saying to her right before the cameras started rolling that she could have him and Paris (France):

You shouldn’t have to choose between Paris and us. I think I know of a way that you can get both, OK? They can’t force us to stay together, but more importantly, they can’t force us to stay apart. Here’s the catch. The winnings can’t be shared between the two of us.

Trey then got down on one knee and gave Dawn the option to pick a ring or a gold bar, so she could choose the gold bar, take the money and they could be a couple without cameras around them. And I’m obsessed with that choice.

As someone who has watched their fair share of The Bachelor, I’ve never been the biggest fan of the instant engagement and television wedding. I like it when contestants get engaged on the show, and then hold off a few years before tying the knot in their own time.

I’m also a big fan of learning which couples got together (or back together) off-screen. For example, one of my favorite Bachelor in Paradise couples is Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb. While they broke up during Season 7 and didn’t leave together , they quickly rekindled their relationship off-camera in 2021 and eventually got married in 2024. They’re still a couple, and their love story makes me so happy.

I’d like to think Trey and Dawn’s story went a similar way, seeing as viewers know they got engaged without cameras rolling, thanks to the photos featured in the credits. Thankfully, their reality TV ending was even better than Abigail and Noah’s, too, since they confessed their love and stayed together when the show ended.

(Image credit: John Fleenor/Disney/ABC)

To that point, the end of Trey and Dawn’s time on their fictional show was reminiscent of Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson’s end in Bachelor Season 28. They got engaged at the end of the season that aired in early 2024, and they’re still together today (but are not married yet). I hope our fictional lovebirds got to live a life similar to Graziadei and Anderson's.

All this is to say, I really appreciated how The Wrong Paris dove into this wild world of reality TV and dating. It ultimately delivered an ending that felt thoughtful and semi-realistic in the sense that these two didn’t immediately decide to get married while on television. Instead, Dawn went to art school, they got to know each other better and then they took the next steps in their relationship in their own time. Now, that’s what I call a happily ever after.