I Had To Ask Heather Gay From RHOSLC About The Finale's Brutal Sisters Of Salt Reads

While the Real Housewives franchise is a behemoth one, certain cities stand out as fan favorites. Salt Lake City is arguably one of the best reality shows on the air right now, and every episode this season provided laughs and drama for fans on Bravo (and streaming with a Peacock subscription). The Season 6 finale saw the women's friendships performed for them in a Greek Tragedy, to bonkers results. And while interviewing Heather Gay I had to ask her what her reaction was both the play, and seeing it again on TV.

While Heather was loyal to Jen Shah in early seasons of RHOSLC, I've been fascinating to see her story play out now that Shah is off the show. I had the chance to interview the author and TV personality thanks to her new partnership with Atkins, and I couldn't but ask about the Greek play aka The Sisters of Salt. The cast all got read to filth, with the poet writing that Heather was "a joke wrapped in mascara". When I asked how she felt about that already legendary finale, she told me:

Well, I'm glad she gave me mascara. You know, it was the first time that they've done a beauty joke rather than, you know, the low hanging fruit jokes. So you have to know about me, I'm a little bit of a theater camp kid. I have a flare for the drama. So when they walked out with matching, you know, scarves that matched us, like I'm all in for it. When they dramatically died, like I gasped, you know, like seeing, seeing our friendships play out.

Honestly, same. As a fellow theater kid I get this, and I would absolutely lose it if a playwright wrote a piece about me and my friendships. So even though the cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was getting ripped apart in the Greek Tragedy, it sounds like Heather Gay still managed to enjoy seeing it all play out in the Season 6 finale.

Heather Gay has had some truly memorable moments on Salt Lake, including her iconic "receipts proof timeline screenshots" monologue from Season 4. The Sisters of Salt is yet another one for the record books, and it turns out that she didn't really process the way the playwright cut them down in the moment. As she continued to tell me:

We were so immersed in the experience that I didn't actually listen to the slams. Bronwyn heard everything and like made sure we, like, this was not enjoyable. This was negative because the rest of us were just like 'Pretty good. Oh, that was pretty dramatic, pretty cool.' It was, it was fun. I mean, we love this kind of stuff. We live for, I live for it. So I was, I was down for the Tomato Museum Theater in the round, if you will.

Answers like this is why Heather has been such an iconic part of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. On top of taking her lumps with stride, she's a soundbite machine. Since the Greek Tragedy happened in the Tomato Industrial Museum, her affectionate new name for it really made me chuckle. Put "Tomato Museum Theater in the Round" on a t-shirt, already!

While the season finale showed us The Sisters of Salt, we're not quite done with RHOSLC just yet. The first episode of the three-part reunion aired this week, and sparks are already flying within the cast. And it looks like things are only going to get more dramatic in the second and third part of the reunion, with even Andy Cohen himself walking off set at one point.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City air Tuesdays on Bravo as part of the 2026 TV schedule. As for Heather Gay, she continues making money moves like her partnership with Atkins and her spinoff Surviving Mormonism, which is streaming on Peacock.