Did Celebs Know If They Were Gonna Be Handcuffed At Sabrina Carpenter's Shows? What Elle Fanning Said

Sabrina Carpenter has had quite the busy last couple of years, ever since releasing her viral single, “Espresso.” She most recently was nominated for several Grammys for her album, Man’s Best Friend, and wrapped her Short n’ Sweet Tour last year. The tour supported her 2024 album of the same name and brought out plenty of fans and famous faces. Carpenter even had a bit during her concert where she would “arrest” someone in the audience, and it soon became a recurring theme for her to do that with celebrities. Now Elle Fanning is spilling the tea about it.

The Predator: Badlands star was arrested with her older sister, Dakota, at one of her Carpenter’s final shows on the tour for being “too hot.” Fanning revealed to Who What Wear that they were told in advance that it was going to happen. So they made sure to dress the part since they were going to be on screen, as the arrest is shown to the entire arena. Speaking about the thought that went into this appearance, The Great actress said:

We're gonna be on the screen, so … you want to look good! When I told Dakota I was gonna wear a slip dress, she was like, 'Okay, well, you're wearing that, so I need to wear something cute too!'

After they were arrested, they were given fuzzy pink handcuffs, a nod to Carpenter’s song “Juno,” and it went viral online.

As someone who was not lucky enough to catch a show on the Short n’ Sweet Tour, I definitely got major FOMO every time a celebrity was arrested, but it made things all the more entertaining. Being a fan of Carpenter since her Girl Meets World days, it was also fun seeing just who made it to a show, especially if they were pretty big A-listers, like Anne Hathaway, Nicole Kidman, and Drew Barrymore, among others. It makes sense that they would all know about the arrest beforehand too.

Some other fun arrests include Stranger Things stars Millie Bobbie Brown and Joe Keery, SZA, Maya Rudolph, Gigi Hadid, Domingo from SNL, and even Miss Piggy, despite their feud, which was shown in full force in The Muppet Show (which is available with a Disney+ subscription). It’s hard to tell if she will keep the bit up whenever she goes back out on tour. However, since it was during the Short n’ Sweet era, it’s likely it will not make a comeback, like the “Nonsense” outros that stopped following the emails i can’t send tour.

Even though some people probably wish that the arrests stuck with fans, which is what Carpenter did for a lot of her shows, it was entertaining every once in a while to be surprised with a celebrity appearance. I don’t know how she’ll be able to one-up it with her next tour, but I’m definitely excited for the possibilities.

The Short n’ Sweet Tour may have completed months ago, but I already miss it and the energy that each show brought, especially when a celebrity was arrested. There’s no telling what Carpenter will have up her sleeve for her next tour, but I’m excited to find out when it’s eventually that time.