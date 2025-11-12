The Stunt Work On Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Sounds Intense: ‘He Punches You In The Face With A Tube’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly releasing new content, in theaters as well as streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who had spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when the streaming service put Daredevil back in the spotlight for the new series Born Again, which is set to return for a second season. And the stunt work on the forthcoming series sounds absolutely brutal.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is on its way, and is sure to include more thrilling action sequences that the franchise has always been known for. Actor Tony Dalton will return as Jack Duquesne/Swordsman in the second season, and recently spoke to CBM about the intense (and painful) experience shooting action for the Marvel show. During an interview about his new movie Trap House, Dalton said:

Actually, when you were asking me about [Trap House's] action sequences, that's exactly what I was thinking about in my mind. I did a bunch of action stuff for this next one that's coming out of Daredevil, and man, I got hurt. I got hurt hard. I think I must have chipped a rib or something because for two or three weeks I was in bed. I had bruises all over me.

Ouch. While actors typically make fight scenes in superhero projects look easy, the reality can be dangerous. These sequences aren't without risk, and can sometimes end up causing injuries. Dalton isn't sure what happened while he was shooting Daredevil: Born Again, but at some point during filming he seemingly injured his ribs.

Dalton debut as Swordman in Hawkeye, before getting the chance to reprise his role in Daredevil: Born Again. His comments indicate that the character will get some thrilling fight scenes, although the actor's description of filming is mildly terrifying. As he went on:

It was hard, man. Those guys go hard. The action sequences on those, they say, 'We're right on your face, so it's you, you jump there, hit that guy, and he punches you in the face with a tube.' It's like, 'Okay, let's go!' [Laughs]. That's gonna come out and it's gonna be a lot of fun. It's going to be really good fun.

Well, now I have questions. Who exactly was punching Tony Dalton's Jack Duquesne, and why was there a tube around his fist? Maybe this a reference to someone's superhero suit. Or perhaps a street-level fight happens in Season 2 and a character arms himself with the only thing nearby. We're just going to have to wait to find out.

These comments, as painful as they are, will likely only help to buoy fan excitement for Daredevil: Born Again. While fans are hoping that Charlie Cox's title character returns to the big screen in upcoming Marvel movies, his TV series is a thrilling concept... especially with Krysten Ritter returning as Jessica Jones.

The second season of Daredevil: Born Again doesn't currently have a release date yet, but it's expected to arrive on Disney+ sometime in March as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Hopefully we get some footage sooner rather than later.