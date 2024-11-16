The Story Behind How Phil Dunster Ended Up Playing Jamie Tartt On Ted Lasso Is Unexpected, And The Author Of The Show’s Book Told Me Why He Loved It
“Coach, I’m me. Why would I want to be anything else?” -Jamie Tartt
When I think about Jamie Tartt’s funniest lines in Ted Lasso, I immediately read them in that iconic Mancunian accent Phil Dunster puts on for the character. However, that wasn’t always the plan, initially AFC Richmond’s diva star player was supposed to be totally different. However, as I learned from reading Jeremy Egner’s book Believe and speaking to the author about it, there’s a wild story behind how the character of Jamie evolved and how Dunster ended up landing the part.
Believe features tons of stories about the Ted Lasso cast’s auditions, and while they’re all interesting, Phil Dunster’s stands out. This is something Jeremy Egner told me as well when I asked him which casting story surprised him the most. He began by recalling the story told in the book, noting that originally Jamie was supposed to be South American.
In fact, in the book, he wrote:
That “Latin American player” was named Dani Rojas – who ended up being a totally different character played by Cristo Fernández. However, before they could get there, they needed to find their Jamie. And they kept coming back around to Phil Dunster – who ultimately got an Emmy nomination for his work as the footballer.
In the book, Dunster explained that after auditioning with a Spanish accent, he was asked to pick a different one that wasn’t his own that represented footballers from the UK. Ultimately, he went with the Manchester accent, which really sealed the deal. (I mean would lines like “Coach I’m me” and “It’s just poop-eh” work so well if he didn’t have the accent?)
The director of Ted Lasso’s pilot, Tom Marshall, told Egner why he believed that too, explaining:
During my interview with the author, he cited this specific story from Marshall and all the Mancunian influences he was thinking about. Not only is the accent great, but it also fits the cocky energy they wanted for Jamie – thanks to the aforementioned influences.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Egner found the connections surprising and interesting, and it added to how he understood player, as he told me:
Overall, as a massive fan of Ted Lasso, understanding how they crafted the show is fascinating to me. Plus, Jamie’s story is especially interesting, because my opinion of Phil Dunster’s character changed so much over the course of the show. The guy owned the role, and I don’t think you could have this series without him. So, to know that this story started with Jamie Tartt being Dani Rojas is truly wild!
However, through a long process and Phil Dunster trying out a new accent, we got this magnificent character and fantastic BTS story.
To go back and see this actor in the show, you can stream Ted Lasso with an Apple TV+ subscription. If you want more cool behind-the-scenes stories, you can buy Believe on Amazon or wherever you get your books.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
I’m Obsessed With The Reaction The Lincoln Lawyer’s Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Had To Mickey’s Season 3 Cliffhanger, And It Makes Me So Excited For What Could Happen Next
'She Wasn't Moving Anywhere': Matlock Director Talks Kathy Bates' Turning Point As Matty And Who 'Cried All Day Long' For The Latest Episode