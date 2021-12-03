The Masked Singer’s Faith Evans On That Notorious B.I.G. Reference And What's Next For Her Music Career
Faith Evans shared her thoughts on her time on the show and what's next.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer’s Group A Finals. Read at your own risk!
The Masked Singer selected its contestant to move on to the Season 6 finale, and between Skunk and Bull, the latter got the honor. Skunk removed her mask and revealed herself to be R&B sensation Faith Evans, who is an icon in the business both for her own accolades in music and her marriage to the late rapper, The Notorious B.I.G.
I got a chance to speak to Faith Evans following the airing of her elimination and asked her about the specific nod to her ex-husband in a clue package on The Masked Singer. I asked Evans if she had any thoughts or reservations about the show including the story about the last night she saw Biggie Smalls alive as a clue, and Evans gave me her honest thoughts on its inclusion.
Faith Evans knows she’s attached to The Notorious B.I.G. quite often, and she’s fine with that. She’s a Grammy-winning artist with a lasting legacy and a lot of successful albums, so as she said, the connection to one of the biggest rappers of the '90s is an extra notch in the belt.
The Masked Singer Season 6 showcased great performances from Faith Evans, who noted that she was proud of her songs after spending time away from performing in recent years. She currently works on caring for and educating her son Ryder, who is on the autism spectrum. While the Fox series can sometimes be an indicator of an upcoming project or album from a celebrity, Evans gave CinemaBlend an update on her music career and indicated her son is still her priority.
Faith Evans is happy for the love she’s gotten for her performances on The Masked Singer, and for now, that’s enough. She did mention there are things she has in the works, so it’s not like new music is completely out of the question in the coming years. For now, we have her time on Season 6 to look back on and an exciting rest of the season to still watch.
The Masked Singer airs over at Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. Season 6 is nearly at an end, so be sure to tune in for what should be a thrilling final stretch of episodes!
