The Masked Singer’s Faith Evans On That Notorious B.I.G. Reference And What's Next For Her Music Career

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer’s Group A Finals. Read at your own risk!

The Masked Singer selected its contestant to move on to the Season 6 finale, and between Skunk and Bull, the latter got the honor . Skunk removed her mask and revealed herself to be R&B sensation Faith Evans, who is an icon in the business both for her own accolades in music and her marriage to the late rapper, The Notorious B.I.G.

I got a chance to speak to Faith Evans following the airing of her elimination and asked her about the specific nod to her ex-husband in a clue package on The Masked Singer. I asked Evans if she had any thoughts or reservations about the show including the story about the last night she saw Biggie Smalls alive as a clue, and Evans gave me her honest thoughts on its inclusion.

No, my life is my life. And Big was and always will be a big part of my life, you know. It’s an honor to always or, in some people’s minds, be attached to his legacy, but that’s fine. He was an amazing person and an amazing artist. . .We have a son together, and I happen to have my own legacy so I’m not mad at having that extra notch under my belt.

Faith Evans knows she’s attached to The Notorious B.I.G. quite often, and she’s fine with that. She’s a Grammy-winning artist with a lasting legacy and a lot of successful albums, so as she said, the connection to one of the biggest rappers of the '90s is an extra notch in the belt.

The Masked Singer Season 6 showcased great performances from Faith Evans, who noted that she was proud of her songs after spending time away from performing in recent years. She currently works on caring for and educating her son Ryder, who is on the autism spectrum. While the Fox series can sometimes be an indicator of an upcoming project or album from a celebrity, Evans gave CinemaBlend an update on her music career and indicated her son is still her priority.

Oh man, if things fall into place with what we’re doing with my son and the school district, that’s the only way I would be able to have the space of mind or schedule to commit to anything, whether it be a recording or touring. I know this would be a great time in a publicist eyes or marketing person’s eyes to set things up, but that really hasn’t been my life [laughs]. I do have some records that are really good that I’ve been thinking, ‘Okay I can put them out soon,’ but it’s not so much to put it out around [The Masked Singer]. If I’m able to finish writing them, mix and master them on my free weekends away from my son, so be it. I’m just happy I made it as far as I did and have been getting great feedback since the show has aired.

Faith Evans is happy for the love she’s gotten for her performances on The Masked Singer, and for now, that’s enough. She did mention there are things she has in the works, so it’s not like new music is completely out of the question in the coming years. For now, we have her time on Season 6 to look back on and an exciting rest of the season to still watch .