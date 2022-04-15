'The Northman' Interviews With Alexander Skarsgård And Robert Eggers
By Eric Eisenberg , Katie Hughes published
We chat with the star and director of "The Northman."
From Robert Eggers and Alexander Skarsgård comes the brutal Viking epic, The Northman, and CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg got the chance to dive into the nitty-gritty of the project with its creators and star. Watch as they explore the conception of the film over one fateful lunch, how it changed through the production process and more!
Video Chapters
- 0:00 - Intro
- 0:21 - How Fate Brought Robert Eggers and Alexander Skarsgård Together For The Northman
- 2:07 - How Eggers Examined Masculinity And ‘The Macho Stuff’ In The Viking Thriller
- 3:41 - Alexander Skarsgård on Trusting Robert Eggers' Vision
- 5:01 - How Much The Film Changed During The Production Process According To Robert Eggers
- 5:37 - Pennywise Vs. Randall Flagg? 'The Stand’s' Alexander Skarsgård Weighs In
- 6:11 - Outro
Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about editing video content, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or crafting a video, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-watching Game of Thrones for the seventh time.
