I Didn't See Tom Felton Busting Out The Ukulele On The Set Of His New Horror Movie (But Maybe I Should Have)
Well, this is very unlike Draco!
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Tom Felton may be best known as he mean kid in the Harry Potter movies, but he seems a lot more personable and whimsical in real life. When CinemaBlend talked to his cast-mates about his latest movie, they had nothing but nice things to say about him bringing his musicality to set as their on-set ukulele player.
Felton's latest acting credit is for They Will Kill You, one of the latest upcoming horror movies, starring Deadpool 2's Zazie Beetz and Severance's Patricia Arquette. Here's what Beetz had to say about Felton:
They Will Kill You is a kind of this horror/action/comedy hybrid that you wouldn't expect to find ukulele singing on, but you have to get through those gory scenes somehow, right? Patricia Arquette brought up her own sweet reason why she loved Felton's playing:
How sweet is that? I had no idea about Tom Felton's love for strumming up a song, but perhaps if I would have if I had been paying more attention. After a bit of a dive on his social accounts, it's pretty clear that the British actor loves to bring music into the world. Check out one of his ukulele serenades on his Instagram:
A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton)
A photo posted by on
They Will Kill You was inspired by writer/director Kirill Sokolov's own experiences moving into a high rise and starting an inside joke with his wife that it probably belonged "to a cult." In the movie, Tom Felton and Patricia Arquette play members of a satanic cult in a high-rise called The Virgil that Zazie Beetz's character, Asia Reaves, finds herself trapped in in an attempt to locate her estranged sister.
As someone who's seen They Will Kill You, it's pretty fun to imagine Tom Felton singing about different colors of the rainbow in between them being splattered with blood and practicing intense fight sequences together. If you've also seen the movie, check out what the cast and filmmakers said about their thoughts on a possible sequel after its ending. They Will Kill You is now playing in theaters.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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