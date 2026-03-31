I Didn't See Tom Felton Busting Out The Ukulele On The Set Of His New Horror Movie (But Maybe I Should Have)

Tom Felton may be best known as he mean kid in the Harry Potter movies, but he seems a lot more personable and whimsical in real life. When CinemaBlend talked to his cast-mates about his latest movie, they had nothing but nice things to say about him bringing his musicality to set as their on-set ukulele player.

Felton's latest acting credit is for They Will Kill You, one of the latest upcoming horror movies, starring Deadpool 2's Zazie Beetz and Severance's Patricia Arquette. Here's what Beetz had to say about Felton:

Oh my gosh, yes. He has this whole album that he's writing where he's doing a ukulele song for every color in the rainbow. And, he just always runs around with either his guitar or his ukulele, he's always singing. He's also been touring a little bit with his music. Like, he's loving doing that as a passion. And, it's wonderful.

They Will Kill You is a kind of this horror/action/comedy hybrid that you wouldn't expect to find ukulele singing on, but you have to get through those gory scenes somehow, right? Patricia Arquette brought up her own sweet reason why she loved Felton's playing:

We had like a little tent that was set up with a couple couches in it. So we were right at the set. So we had a little living room basically, and he would serenade us. And my dad played the ukulele. He's the only other ukulele-carrying person obsessed with the ukulele. So it was very comforting to me.

How sweet is that? I had no idea about Tom Felton's love for strumming up a song, but perhaps if I would have if I had been paying more attention. After a bit of a dive on his social accounts, it's pretty clear that the British actor loves to bring music into the world. Check out one of his ukulele serenades on his Instagram:

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) A photo posted by on

They Will Kill You was inspired by writer/director Kirill Sokolov's own experiences moving into a high rise and starting an inside joke with his wife that it probably belonged "to a cult." In the movie, Tom Felton and Patricia Arquette play members of a satanic cult in a high-rise called The Virgil that Zazie Beetz's character, Asia Reaves, finds herself trapped in in an attempt to locate her estranged sister.

As someone who's seen They Will Kill You, it's pretty fun to imagine Tom Felton singing about different colors of the rainbow in between them being splattered with blood and practicing intense fight sequences together. If you've also seen the movie, check out what the cast and filmmakers said about their thoughts on a possible sequel after its ending. They Will Kill You is now playing in theaters.