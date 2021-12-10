'West Side Story' Interviews With Steven Spielberg, Rachel Zegler And More
By Katie Hughes , Corey Chichizola published
Director Steven Spielberg and the cast of West Side Story, including Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, Corey Stoll, David Alverez, Mike Faist join CinemaBlend’s Corey Chichizola to discuss the iconic adaptation. They dive into Stephen Sondheim’s legacy, his last words to Spielberg just a week before his passing, working with Academy Award winner Rita Moreno, and so much more.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:16 - How The West Side Story Cast Feels About Stephen Sondheim’s Death And Legacy
- 07:09 - The West Side Story Cast Explains The Importance Of Realistic Violence
- 09:24 - Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and More Reflect on Working With Rita Moreno
- 13:07 - Stephen Spielberg and Corey Stoll Discuss Enhancing West Side Story’s Supporting Characters
- 15:25 - Ansel Elgort and Mike Faist on the Difference Between Shooting for Film and Performing on Stage
- 16:49 - Outro
