Big Brother's Rachel Reilly And The Challenge's Cara Maria Sorbella Will Star In A Holiday Rom-Com And I'm Excited

Two reality show legends are filming during the 2026 TV schedule, but not for another competition-related appearance. Big Brother winner Rachel Reilly and The Challenge winner Cara Maria Sorbella will both be featured in an upcoming holiday movie, and yes, it's about a reality television show. Needless to say, as a fan, I'm so pumped for this!

Both stars will play fictionalized versions of themselves in Mistletoe Mansion, a holiday story about a woman on a dating show called "The 12 Dates Of Christmas." EW reported that in the movie, Sorbella and Reilly will serve as the fictional show's hosts and will take notice when the star competitor, Ava Cleary, develops feelings for her handler, Luke Sheppard. Sorbello will push Cleary to pursue an ending fit for reality VT, while Reilly will encourage Ava to follow her heart. The movie will begin filming on January 10th, and it's being directed by Candice "Candy" Cain.

It's fitting that Rachel Reilly's movie counterpart will be pushing for Ava to "follow her heart," considering the BB Legend did exactly that when she met Brendon Villegas in Season 12. It was love at first sight, and the two former Houseguests tied the knot and are still married today with two children. I really love how art is imitating life here.

As for Cara Maria Sorbella, this isn't her first rodeo when it comes to acting in holiday movies. While this will be the first time she's played herself, Sorbella has appeared in A Jar Full Of Christmas, A Holiday Homecoming, and Hearts & Vines. All of those movies have the same director as Mistletoe Mansion, so it seems she's doing something right!

As for Rachel Reilly, she's had a few acting credits over the years in independent horror movies, as well as the 2025 movie Naughty Yachty. She's also appeared in about twenty episodes of The Bold And The Beautiful so, while she's more known for reality TV appearances, she's no slouch when it comes to acting.

Could this upcoming feature ultimately become the best Christmas movie for reality fans? I know I'm hoping that's the case, especially since CBS doesn't seem to have any interest in bringing back Big Brother: Reindeer Games for another season anytime soon.

As for other TV appearances, Rachel Reilly said she'd be up for joining The Challenge if former Big Brother Houseguest Keanu Soto were invited. This could ultimately lead to another team-up with Cara Maria Sorbello, who has been on the series frequently since 2010. If Rachel plans to appear on the show, she may want to pregame and work out an alliance with Cara.

There's no release date yet for Mistletoe Mansion, but I know I'll be on the lookout for it as the holiday season approaches in 2026. Those wanting to see either reality star in the meantime can check out their respective seasons of The Challenge or Big Brother, both available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.