What Gentefied Director America Ferrera Loves Most About The Netflix Dramedy
By Erik Swann
The veteran star has a lot of affection for the Netflix series.
It’s hard to believe it’s been well over a year since Gentefied fans last checked in with the Morales family. But thankfully, the second season is just around the corner and, with it, comes some major developments. Co-creators and executive producers Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez are primed to give fans more of what they enjoyed in the first season of the Netflix dramedy while also adding new elements. Luckily, they have a great cast and a number of capable creatives behind the scenes, including director and EP America Ferrera. And the TV and film veteran recently explained why she loves working on the underrated series.
The star originally served as an EP on the original 2017 digital series on which the show was adapted. But luckily, for the full-length series, she gets to sit in the director’s chair and bring even more of her creative sensibilities to the show. She even put her Emmy-winning acting chops to use for a guest spot in Season 1.
There’s a lot to love about Gentefied, and this is greatly due to the immense love and care that its creators put into it. I recently had a conversation with America Ferrera, Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, during which I asked Ferrera about balancing comedy and drama as a director. From there, she discussed her love of the show’s approach to both elements and its authenticity as well:
The show beautifully portrays the ups and downs of life. Surely, there are plenty of emotionally heavy moments, but the series also manages to cut through the tension with humor when necessary. Ultimately, thanks to the sensibilities of those behind the camera, everything meshes seamlessly. America Ferrera, who has starred in and directed a number of dramedies in her time, has proven she has a keen eye for what works and what doesn’t. During our conversation, Linda Yvette Chávez lauded Ferrera for her work, especially when it came to a tough episode in Season 2:
And “complicated” is probably one of the best words that could be used to describe the new season. Each of the Morales kids will be faced with major changes. Chris is experiencing the joys (and misadventures) that come with fatherhood, while Ana explores a new career opportunity. Erik, on the other hand, finds himself at a crossroads, as he still seeks to become a chef. And of course, there’s Pop, whose struggle to avoid deportation and remain with his family is the focal point of the new season. There’s a lot to unpack but, with directors and producers like America Ferrera at the helm, the show seems to be in good hands.
You can check out Gentefied when it returns to Netflix for its second season on Wednesday, November 10. Also, be sure to check out CinemaBlend’s fall 2021 TV schedule for more on the shows that are premiering are returning near the end of this year.
